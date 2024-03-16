Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Grey, who has been in fine form of late, misses out through illness while Phillips has opted to make a change in goal, with Pete Jameson replacing Joel Dixon.

Defender Alex Lacey makes his first start since October after featuring from the bench against Barnet, Luke Waterfall returns to the side after missing the defeat to the Bees and Oldham loanee Brennan Dickenson makes his third Pools start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Wallace is not in the squad after picking up an injury in training while Manny Onariase and Terrell Agyemang drop to the bench and Kwaku Oduroh misses out entirely.

Phillips has made five changes for Saturday's visit of Southend

The news that will excite Poolies most is Anthony Mancini’s return to the bench. It’s the first time the Frenchman has been included in a matchday squad since January.