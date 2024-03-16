Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips makes five changes for Southend clash
Joe Grey, who has been in fine form of late, misses out through illness while Phillips has opted to make a change in goal, with Pete Jameson replacing Joel Dixon.
Defender Alex Lacey makes his first start since October after featuring from the bench against Barnet, Luke Waterfall returns to the side after missing the defeat to the Bees and Oldham loanee Brennan Dickenson makes his third Pools start.
Kieran Wallace is not in the squad after picking up an injury in training while Manny Onariase and Terrell Agyemang drop to the bench and Kwaku Oduroh misses out entirely.
The news that will excite Poolies most is Anthony Mancini’s return to the bench. It’s the first time the Frenchman has been included in a matchday squad since January.
Pools: Jameson, Lacey, Waterfall, Parkes, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Cooper, Cooke, Dickenson, Dieseruvwe. Subs: Dixon, Onariase, Agyemang, Mancini, Duffus.