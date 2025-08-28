Even the most optimistic of Hartlepool United fans would have struggled to imagine their side making such a strong start to the new National League season.

Long-suffering Pools supporters have become used to tearing their hair out by the end of August; three years ago, Pools failed to win any of their opening seven matches, in 2023/24 high prolife injuries to Anthony Mancini and Dan Dodds saw them plummet down the table while things were already starting to unravel under the outspoken Darren Sarll last term. With that in mind, it's little wonder Poolies approached this year's August bank holiday fixtures with more than a little bit of trepidation. It's a notoriously difficult weekend to navigate, with National League sides required to play two games in the space of 72 hours. Not that the fixture supercomputer seemed to take much heed to the potential perils of such a demanding schedule; Pools made the 600-mile round trip to Southend on Monday, with the Shrimpers themselves having travelled to Cornwall to take on Truro on Saturday, while Braintree trekked to Carlisle and Gateshead made the mammoth journey to Yeovil. Managers, therefore, would be well-advised to approach the weekend with caution, although perhaps Rochdale's Jimmy McNulty, who made 11 changes ahead of his side's defeat to newly-promoted Brackley on Saturday, took things a little bit too far.

Even Simon Grayson, who has made such an impressive start to life as Pools boss, didn't get things quite right over the long weekend. Pools were comfortable winners over a Woking side who have endured a difficult start to the new campaign on Saturday but found things more difficult in Southend two days later. While Grayson avoided the temptation to make wholesale changes to his side in Essex, he did nonetheless make some adjustments to his XI. The Pools boss revealed after the game that he'd been toing and froing between sticking with his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation or switching to a flat back four. In the end, after a change of heart on the morning of the game, Grayson settled on something of an unhappy compromise; Pools stuck with the same shape but made changes in personnel in order to accommodate the returning Tom Parkes, with Maxim Kouogun shifted to the right of the central three and Reiss McNally lining up in an unfamiliar wing-back role. In the end, it didn't quite work and Grayson's worst fears were realised when the Pools shape left them too narrow to stop Southend peppering their box with threatening crosses, with the Shrimpers taking an early lead when Parkes skewed an attempted clearance into his own net and dominating the first half. Yet Pools, thanks to a combination of profligate Southend finishing and some more heroic goalkeeping from the impressive Harvey Cartwright, managed to stay in the game and used half time to regroup; in previous years, it's hard to avoid the sense that Pools might well have crumbled under the pressure. Clearly, this is a different Pools side, more resolute and determined. The visitors made changes at the break and were much-improved in the second half, salvaging a point when Nathan Sheron's strike deflected through a crowd of bodies and wrong-footed Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Pools, then, came through their first real test of the new National League season and preserved their unbeaten record. The last time a Pools side went five games unbeaten at the start of a new season was in 2020; Pools went on to win promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor. The omens, therefore, are good, and the Pools performances have been genuinely impressive. Even when Pools have started well under the likes of John Askey and Darren Sarll in the past, there's always been an unavoidable sense that things haven't been quite right. This year, however, Pools look to have a genuine claim to be among the best sides in the division. True, the likes of Yeovil, who sacked manager Mark Cooper after a slow start to the new season earlier this week, Braintree, Altrincham, who suffered a mass exodus of their star players over the summer, and Woking are not expected to be challenging at the top end of the table this term. Southend, though, were beaten in last season's play-off final and managed to retain the core of that successful squad over the summer, adding a sprinkling of quality with the signings of Sam Austion, a former National League promotion-winner with Notts County, and Andrew Dallas. As they showed on Monday, Kevin Maher's side are well-drilled and difficult to break down, while posing a threat in the final third thanks in large part to their size and presence, with the Shrimpers bombarding the Pools box with crosses, set-pieces and long throws. Pools, although not perfect, stood up to the task well and made it back to the North East with a point. Crucially, it looks as though Pools also managed to make it through the long weekend unscatched; Jay Benn, who suffered a hamstring injury in the midweek win over Altrincham, remains the only player out of action.

Pools have made a fast start to the new National League season and look to have a genuine claim to be considered among the promotion contenders this term. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Pools looked to have their work cut out when a challenging 2024/25 season came to an underwhelming end. Pools were wracked by chaos off the pitch after controversial owner and chairman Raj Singh announced his sudden and unexpected decision to resign, as well as his intention to sell the club. After what felt like long and drawn-out takeover negotiations, talks finally seemed to be edging towards a conclusion when, all of a sudden, they collapsed. In a remarkable turn of events, Singh returned to his former role as chairman following a contested vote among season ticket holders, replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick with experienced manager Simon Grayson and attention started to turn towards the new season. At that stage, Pools had lost ground on most of their National League rivals and looked set for a long summer, with both Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey heading for the exit. Yet fast forward a few months and, in spite of the departures of both Dieseruvwe and Grey, most Pools fans would be able to claim with real conviction that the current crop of players is much stronger than the squad that limped over the finish line at the end of last season. In Alex Reid, who has scored three goals in his first five games, Pools appear to have found the perfect Dieseruvwe replacement while the likes of Jermaine Francis, Jay Benn, Besart Topalloj, Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John and Harvey Cartwright, who has already featured in the National League team of the week twice thanks to his heroics in-between the sticks, have all made fast starts to their careers in the North East. While it's inevitable that a squad with 12 new signings will still have a handful of creases to iron out, Pools have made impressive progress in a short space of time and find themselves fourth in the National League table, two points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Most National League observers were probably expecting York to dominate the division this season. After all, the Minstermen finished second with 96 points last term and added to an already strong squad over the summer, signing the likes of Ollie Banks and Ash Palmer, National League title-winners with Chesterfield, experienced Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng, former Pools man Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, well-regarded Gateshead skipper Greg Olley and, of course, Joe Grey, who left Victoria Park to head down the A19 and link up with Adam Hinshelwood's side. While there is, of course, a long, long way to go, the title favourites have experienced some early teething problems and find themselves languishing in 12th, winning one and drawing three of their opening four matches. The Minstermen can still afford to feel confident, but their slow start has created a sense that the league could well be more open than many might have expected this term. Leaders Forest Green have started well under new boss Robbie Savage but are yet to really test themselves against any of the sides expected to be in and around the promotion picture this season, while the likes of Carlisle, Rochdale and Southend all look strong but not all-conquering. Over the course of a long season, the budgets of York and Carlisle might well give them the edge, but at this stage there's nothing wrong with Pools fans daring to dream. Pools have, at the very least, a reasonable claim to be considered the best of the rest.

So, it's been a strong start for new manager Simon Grayson. Pools have a couple of winnable games on the immediate horizon, hosting newly-promoted Boreham Wood, who shouldn't be underestimated given their strong start to the campaign, before welcoming Boston United in midweek. From there, things will start to hot up as Pools make the long trip to Forest Green with big games against rivals York and Carlisle around the corner. In six weeks time, Pools will have taken on three of the favourites for the National League title and should have learned a whole lot more about themselves in the process. If Pools can navigate that tricky run as they did the August bank holiday, then a dream could soon start to turn into a reality.

