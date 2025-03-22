Hartlepool United attacker Anthony Mancini is hoping he can draw on fond memories of the last time Pools played Boston when his side entertain the Pilgrims this weekend.

The Frenchman came off the bench at half time to score the equaliser before having a hand in Mani Dieseruvwe's winner as Pools came from behind to secure three points in Lincolnshire.

A lot has changed since that balmy September evening. Both sides have switched managers - indeed, Pools have made two changes in the dugout. Former Newport boss Graham Coughlan replaced Ian Culverhouse, who led Boston to promotion to the National League, in November while Lennie Lawrence replaced Darren Sarll in October before Anthony Limbrick took over the mantle from the veteran at the beginning of last month. The two teams have had differing fortunes since then - the Pilgrims looked dead and buried at the turn of the year but a run of five away wins in a row has seen them move to within two points of National League safety while eight games without a victory has seen Pools slip uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Mancini either. The 23-year-old found himself on the fringes under both Sarll and Lawrence but was just beginning to show signs he was getting back to his brilliant best, scoring the winning goal and producing a spellbinding performance against Oldham on New Year's Day, when he was struck down by a groin injury that kept him out for two-and-a-half months. Having returned as a second half substitute against Solihull Moors last week, Mancini is hoping he can create more good memories against Boston when Coughlan's resurgent side make the trip to the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday.

"As a player you always want to score, but the most important thing is that we win the game," he said.

"It is a good memory for me, but all we have to worry about this weekend is the three points. If a goal comes for me, then fantastic, but it won't matter unless we win the game.

"Three points and a goal would be perfect, but it's about the team. We had a good result there but we are on a difficult run at the moment and the sooner we can turn it around the better. Saturday is all about the win."