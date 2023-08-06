Brennan watched as his side eased into a convincing lead at the Hive with three unanswered goals by the midway point of the second half as Pools struggled to deal with the set piece threat posed by the Bees.

Adebola Oluwo bundled in from close range before Nicke Kabamba headed in after John Askey's side were unable to clear their lines from a corner.

Danny Collinge added to Hartlepool’s misery which saw the North London side well on their way to all three points.

Head coach Dean Brennan was left frustrated with his side despite their 3-2 success over Hartlepool United. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But Brennan was left frustrated by his side for allowing Hartlepool a sniff of a comeback after Jake Hastie and Josh Umerah struck in the closing stages of the game to make it a nervy finish at the Hive.

"When you go 3-0 up you hope you can see the game out better than what we did,” said Brennan.

"There was a lack of discipline and some of the subs didn’t come on and make the impact they needed to make, so we’re a little bit frustrated.

"The goals we gave away were kamikaze in the end because we’d defended so well for long periods.”

Brennan also suggested there was a sense of misfortune surrounding Hastie’s goal after claiming the attack should have been stopped for a ball which went out of play before reaching the Scotsman, who was able to break clear of the defensive line and find the bottom corner.

"There was a ball that went down the channel for their first goal and it’s clearly out of play – [the assistant] said he was watching the line for offside so he’s missed that one.

"It was right in front of me, I could see it clearly, it was a good two yards over the line. So we had a little bit of bad luck there but then we didn’t defend it well enough.