Barnet sign new striker ahead of visit of Hartlepool United

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:03 GMT
Barnet have signed striker Lee Ndlovu on the eve of their game with Hartlepool United.

Pools were already facing the daunting prospect of taking on a Bees side who are unbeaten in 13 league games at home this season and boast the National League's third most prolific attack.

The challenge now looks to have become even harder after Dean Brennan's side welcomed long-term target Ndlovu on a two-and-a-half-year deal from National League South outfit Boreham Wood.

The powerful frontman scored 70 goals in 225 appearances for National League North side Brackley, earning himself a move to Hertfordshire.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan has added another striker to his ranks ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.Barnet boss Dean Brennan has added another striker to his ranks ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.
Barnet boss Dean Brennan has added another striker to his ranks ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The 30-year-old found the net 33 times in 108 games for the Wood, scoring seven goals in 18 matches this season.

Ndlovu becomes Barnet's second signing this month following the arrival of Owen Evans on-loan from League Two side Cheltenham.

Following the capture of Ndlovu, Brennan told Barnet's official club website he was expecting "lots of goals" from his new frontman.

"Lee is a player that we've tracked for a long time," he said.

"He's an exciting player, his attributes suit what we are looking for.

"He will bring us power and pace in the top line and I think in our team with the chances we create he will score lots of goals."

