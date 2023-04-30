Hartlepool knew only a win over Barrow, coupled with a defeat for Crawley Town, would do to ensure their survival bid continued into the final week of the season.

But, unfortunately for John Askey’s side, only one of those outcomes occurred with Hartlepool coming from behind to defeat the Bluebirds.

Ged Garner gave Barrow the lead when slotting in from close range before Jack Hamilton levelled things heading into half-time.

Barrow boss Pete Wild was complimentary of Hartlepool United following their defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jamie Sterry put Hartlepool in front when his cross found a way into the back of the net before Connor Jennings wrapped things up in stoppage time.

Wild saw two of his players dismissed in the closing stages for second offences but the Barrow boss was under no illusions as to who deserved to win the game at the Suit Direct Stadium despite Hartlepool’s relegation then being confirmed.

“We were a bit disrespectful to Hartlepool. We went 1-0 up and thought it was going to be easy,” said Wild.

"Hartlepool were outstanding, they played with desire, heart and determination – everything we normally are they were today.

Barrow's Ged Garner celebrates with his team mates after scoring the first goal against Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“They gave their club everything. We didn’t match that and that is why we were beat.

“I feel sorry for any team that is relegated and goes through that. I kept saying to myself today: make sure you never are in this position.”

Wild was also complimentary of Hartlepool ahead of the trip to the North East – a place he might have called home had things played out differently last summer.

Wild was one of Hartlepool’s managerial targets in recent times before making the move to Holker Street and admits he feels sorry for Pools supporters.

Wild told North West Mail: "When I was coming to Barrow I was talking to Hartlepool as well and there are some great people behind the scenes there and I feel sorry for the fans and the people at the club because nobody wants to be in that position.