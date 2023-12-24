'Big, positive step' as consortium is set for talks with Hartlepool United over club's future

A mystery consortium is ready for talks with Hartlepool United over the future of the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST), which has been holding discussions with both Pools chairman Raj Singh and potential investors, describes the development as “a big, positive step” while stressing that “it is only the first step in a complicated process involving several parties”.

HUST says the consortium has provided initial proof of funds so that it can talk to the club in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mystery consortium is ready for talks with Hartlepool United over the club's future.

In a statement released on December 23, the trust wrote: “HUST is pleased to announce that we have successfully brought together a consortium which has provided initial proof funds to HUFC’s chairman.

“This is a big, positive step but it is only the first step in a complicated process involving several parties.

"There is still no guarantee of success and Mr Singh, who has been good to work with over the last few weeks, remains in charge of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While nobody has made a commitment yet, the initial proof of funds will allow the consortium to talk with HUFC in the coming weeks and to review some initial high-level information.

"After that, the consortium members may set up a formal structure and approach HUFC with a proposal. Even then a careful checking process known as due diligence would be needed.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

“As we are still at an early stage the other members of the consortium would prefer to remain anonymous for now.

"This is partly because the exact make-up of the consortium could change as we move through the chain of events outlined above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can say that we’re delighted to have found a group of partners who are all supporters of Pools and have strong family ties to our club or our town.

"They also bring skills which complement each other and a shared approach to the way they would like to work. Everyone involved wants to build a successful club that the whole town can feel proud of and be part of.