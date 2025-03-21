"Hartlepool are a really good team so we'll be tested.

Boston United manager Graham Coughlan has hailed Hartlepool United as a "really good team" ahead of this weekend's game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims looked all but dead and buried at the turn of the year but a remarkable run of five away wins in a row has seen them move to within two points of National League safety. Pools, on the other hand, are without a win in eight and are just nine points clear of Coughlan's resurgent side. All of a sudden, Saturday's game has taken on a newfound significance. With Pools already battling to secure their financial future following last week's sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh, they can ill-afford to get dragged into a fight for survival at the wrong end of the league table.

Both sides have endured challenging seasons. Boston, who won promotion to the National League via the play-offs last term, struggled to adapt to life at the level above and parted ways with popular manager Ian Culverhouse in October with the Pilgrims second from bottom. By the time former Newport boss Coughlan was announced as his successor on November 19, Boston were seven points adrift of safety. While the Irishman won his first game in charge, beating fellow strugglers Braintree 3-1, Boston failed to win any of their next six league games and looked destined for an immediate return to the National League North. However, a shock win over title-chasing York at the end of January has sparked the Pilgrims into life and they'll arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last six and buoyed by an impressive 3-2 victory over play-off chasing Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools, by contrast, are in the midst of a miserable run and are having to contend with the looming threat of an uncertain future. Anthony Limbrick has won just one of his first nine games since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month and Pools will want to make sure of their National League status in the coming weeks ahead of a daunting-looking run-in. Limbrick's side have 46 points - 33 of which were secured before New Year's Day - with eight games remaining; the unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated last season with 52.

A run of six games unbeaten under experienced manager Graham Coughlan has seen Saturday's visitors Boston move to within two points of National League safety. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

No doubt, then, Boston will be confident of continuing their fine form on Saturday. Coughlan, speaking to the club's official website after their midweek win over Rochdale, insists he won't be taking anything for granted and was full of praise for Pools.

"It's a tough place to go," he said.

"Hartlepool are a really good team so we'll be tested.

"It's just about what we do over the next two or three days in terms of getting this group of players ready.

"We've got a job on our hands - our masseurs, our physios and our team have got a lot of work to do behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This group is fit, they're really, really fit. They're one of the fittest teams in the league. If we need to rely on our fitness, we should come through.

"We've got a target and if we can reach that target then we'll be ok. If we fall short, we won't and little lapses of concentration and basic errors that we made this evening (against Rochdale) can hurt us. I don't think there's going to be too many teams coming to Rochdale - nor do I think too many teams have come to Rochdale - and scored three goals."