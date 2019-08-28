Bristol City v Middlesbrough: TV details, team news, referee and ticket information ahead of Championship clash
Middlesbrough will make the trip to Ashton Gate this weekend to face a high-flying Bristol City side in the Championship.
The Robins have won their last three league fixtures ahead of their meeting with the Teessiders – here’s everything you need to know ahead of the meeting.
When will Bristol City v Middlesbrough take place and when is the kick-off time?
The game will take place on Saturday, August 31 with a kick-off time of 12:30pm.
Will Bristol City v Middlesbrough be on TV?
Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Football HD will be showing the game.
Coverage will start at Noon ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.
The game can be watched on Sky Sports’ mobile app and via Now TV.
What is the latest Bristol City and Middlesbrough team news?
City have plenty of injury issues at the back with Jay Dasilva and Bailey Wright both sidelined with long-term injuries.
Former Boro defender Tomas Kalas also looks set to miss the next few weeks with after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday’s win at Hull.
Midfielder Korey Smith is not expected to return until December following a foot operation, while centre-back Ashley Williams, 35, could make his Robins debut after signing for the club last week.
Boro full-back Hayden Coulson remains out with a thigh injury, yet captain George Friend could return after missing the side’s last two league games.
What are the odds for Bristol City v Middlesbrough?
After taking 10 points from their first five league games, City are the favourites and can be backed at 21/20.
Boro are the outsiders at 13/5 while the draw is priced at 12/5.
Robins trio Andreas Weimann, Benik Afobe and Famara Diedhiou are all priced at 4/1 to open the scoring while Boro’s Britt Assombalonga can be backed at 5/1 to score first.
Who is the referee for Bristol City v Middlesbrough?
The EFL are yet to confirm the referee appointment for this game.
Are tickets still available for Bristol City v Middlesbrough?
Boro have received 1,500 tickets for the match which have now gone on general sale.
Tickets are priced at: £27 for adults, £24 for over-65/under-25, £21 for under-22s, £15 for under-19 and £10 for under-12s.