Paterson agreed a loan move to the Scottish Championship side until the end of the season with a view to making the move a permanent one in the summer after he was spotted at Hartley’s first game back in charge of the club against Queen’s Park.

The 21-year-old had fallen out of favour at the Suit Direct Stadium under Keith Curle having not featured since the 3-1 defeat at Barrow back in November, with Curle preferring right-back Reghan Tumilty in his position in recent weeks.

The Scotsman made 16 appearances for Hartlepool, 11 as a starter, and has suggested the opportunity to feature more regularly under Hartley was one of the reasons behind his decision.

Brody Paterson has completed a loan move to Cove Rangers from Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’m delighted. As soon as I heard the news, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” said Paterson.

“There were a couple of times when it was on the ropes, and I wasn’t sure it would actually go through, but luckily the clubs came to an agreement and I’m really glad it’s finally done.

“The manager likes the type of football I want to play, so to be getting the opportunity to get games, playing football the right way; it was a no-brainer.

“I like playing attractive football and I hope I’m one who can excite the Cove fans.”

Paterson is a player Hartley was keen to sign last summer regardless of whichever club he was managing before taking on the role at the Suit Direct Stadium, with the former Celtic full-back arriving on a two-year deal at Hartlepool.

“It’s a position we knew we had to sort out quickly, and having taken Brody to Hartlepool, he’s a player I know well,” said Hartley.

“He’s a real athlete, has a great left foot, and having come through the Celtic system, he learned good habits at an early age. He’s a modern-day full-back and has plenty to offer both in terms of defending and attacking.

