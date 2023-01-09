Paterson was one of an influx of summer signings at the Suit Direct Stadium under Hartley with the full-back signing a two-year deal from Scottish giants Celtic.

But despite replacing David Ferguson under Hartley, Paterson has failed to establish himself at the Suit Direct Stadium having fallen out of favour under Keith Curle.

He has returned to Scotland on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Brody Paterson has left Hartlepool United on loan. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Pools boss Keith Curle has praised his attitude and says the club will monitor his progress over the coming months. The defender may have played his final game for the club, if it were to become a permanent move in the summer.

The 21-year-old has not featured since the 3-1 defeat at Barrow in November and will now spend the second half of the season on loan with the Scottish Championship side.

Paterson was present upon Hartley’s return to the dugout as Cove Rangers manager, a 6-0 defeat to Queen’s Park, to fuel speculation over a potential return to Scotland.

And having not been involved in the 20-man squad for Hartlepool’s FA Cup third round tie with Stoke City, Curle revealed Paterson was set to complete a move to Cove - with that deal now being confirmed.

“It’s a loan with a view to a permanent,” Curle told The Mail.

“Brody wants to be playing on a consistent basis and we’ve not been able to offer him that.

“I had a good conversation with Brody. He understands that he needs to be playing. He’s conducted himself really well and trained really well.

“I think he’s gone into a little bit of protective mode as in not wanting to make a mistake and I think he needs to go back into a familiar environment whereby he can go and express himself and enjoy himself.”