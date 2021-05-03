LiveBromley 1-0 Hartlepool United RECAP: Unbeaten run comes to an end at Hayes Lane
Hartlepool United were beaten 1-0 at Bromley on bank holiday Monday.
Jude Arthurs’ first half header was enough to secure victory for the play-off chasing Ravens and put a huge dint in Pools title hopes.
Dave Challinor’s side now sit fourth in the National League table and six points behind leaders Torquay United following a busy bank holiday schedule.
LIVE: Bromley 1 (Arthurs 41’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Monday, 03 May, 2021, 17:49
- Pools XI: Ravas; Ferguson, Odusina, Liddle, Sterry, Donaldson; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Armstrong, Saunders
- Pools subs: Francis-Angol, White, Molyneux, Oates, Elliott
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (45), Liddle (78, 86)
- Pools sendings off: Liddle (86)
- Bromley XI: Cousins, Kizzi, Mitchell, Bush, Fox, Raymond, Bingham, Arthurs, Bridge, Williamson, Cheek
- Bromley subs: Holland, Coulson, Alabi, Trotter, Campbell
- Bromley bookings: Fox (17), Bingham (50)
- Referee: James Durkin
Dave Challinor on today’s defeat
“It’s a little bit frustrating. Our first half performance wasn’t good enough and I’ll take the hit for that,” he said.
“We spoke about making changes and in hindsight, based on what I saw in the first half we should have made more.
“It’s always a hard one to judge because you speak to players and they say they’re all fine and raring to go but that first half performance told me differently.”
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Bromley edge it here at Hayes Lane as Jude Arthurs’ goal proves vital in ending Pools’ 16 game unbeaten run.
The visitors had chances to find an equaliser but it never came as Gary Liddle’s late red card summed up a frustrating afternoon as they drop to fourth.
Full-time: Bromley 1-0 Hartlepool United
90+5: Cheek misses a gilt edged chance
He gets the better of Jamie Sterry but skies his effort.
90+2: Bromley make a final change as Bridge comes off for Jack Holland
90: Four minutes added
86: RED CARD! Gary Liddle is shown a second yellow card
A foul on Alabi sees Liddle shown a second yellow card as Pools will finish the game with 10 men.
81: Ravas keeps Pools in it!
A point blank save from Ravas to deny Alabi at the back post keeps Pools in it as Bromley’s lead remains 1-0.
78: Liddle booked
73: Final change for Pools - Danny Elliott comes on for David Ferguson
67: Second change for Bromley - Liam Trotter replaces Frankie Raymond
65: WHAT A CHANCE! Armstrong somehow forces a save from Cousins
Donaldson pokes the ball towards goal from the edge of the box which forces a decent save from Cousins. Armstrong arrives with a diving header on the rebound which Cousins somehow tips onto the post before collecting.
64: Ferguson’s cross is clawed away by Cousins
61: Changes for both sides
Rhys Oates comes on for Harvey Saunders for Pools as Ben Williamson makes way for James Alabi for the hosts.