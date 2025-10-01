Manchester United legend Mark Hughes, who has been in charge of Carlisle since February, has called for improvement from his side as the Cumbrians look to end a run of successive defeats ahead of the visit of Pools on Wednesday. Picture by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Carlisle United manager Mark Hughes has called for improvement from his side ahead of Wednesday's visit of Hartlepool United.

The Cumbrians, who are among the favourites for promotion having suffered a second successive relegation last season, made a strong start to their National League campaign, winning seven of their opening 10 matches, but will come into Wednesday's match off the back of two defeats in a row. Indeed, the Cumbrians have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 7-0 - a humbling margin for any side, let along one of the title favourites - having been thumped 5-0 by promotion rivals York before a Mani Dieseruvwe brace condemned them to a first home defeat of the season against Rochdale on Saturday. Whatever the case, the Carlisle squad doesn't look short of talent, with the Cumbrians, who are believed to have one of the division's biggest budgets, flexing their financial muscles over the summer to secure the likes of Regan Linney, who has scored nine goals in his first 12 games after signing from Altrincham, Peterborough's David Ajiboye, Shrewsbury's Morgan Feeney and Wealdstone's Josh Grant. Travelling fans can also look forward to reuniting with a familiar face in striker Luke Armstrong, who scored 15 goals in 31 games during a hugely successful loan spell at Victoria Park that ended with Pools winning promotion back to the Football League in 2021. Having spent time out on loan at Motherwell last term, the 29-year-old has returned to the fold this season and has found the net four times in 11 appearances so far.

While Carlisle have themselves been in the midst of a challenging run that's seen them take on two of the division's best teams ahead of more big games against Pools, in-form Scunthorpe and league leaders Forest Green, Simon Grayson's side are preparing for what he termed a "big week". Indeed, Pools, who have won just one of their last eight matches, are set to entertain York on Saturday after Wednesday's trip to Brunton Park. Following an underwhelming run of recent results that's seen them slip out of the play-off places and down to eighth, there's a sense among Pools fans that their side need a couple of positive results despite the daunting nature of their fixtures, especially given how close the National League is starting to look; Pools are one of four sides level on 18 points, while just six points separate seventh placed Southend and lowly Boston, currently languishing in 19th. A good week, and Pools will cement their credentials as genuine promotion contenders, but a bad couple of results risks seeing them slide towards mid-table.

Whatever the case, Wednesday's encounter promises to be one with a bit of an edge. The two sets of supporters have never been the best of friends but those feelings of enmity have intensified in recent years, particularly since a hostile atmosphere when two sides clashed as Pools returned to the Football League in August 2021 culminated in travelling fans damaging some of the seats in the Rink End at Victoria Park, a move Carlisle condemned as"vandalism and disorder". With both sides in need of a positive result and the Cumbrians boasting the second highest average attendance so far this season, welcoming almost 7,500 fans to Brunton Park for every home game, there could be a lively atmosphere under the lights in Cumbria. Whether the rivalry between the two sets of fans has a bearing on the contest remains to be seen, although Carlisle supporters will likely not be inclined towards patience if Pools can make it difficult for them on Wednesday night.

"It'll be another test for us," Hughes told Carlisle's official club website.

"We'll have to regroup and understand what we need to do better. We need to make sure that in terms of engaging people and affecting them in duels and one-v-ones, which we've been poor at in the last couple of games, we can get closer to people and affect opposition better than we're doing at the moment. That'll be a little bit of the emphasis of what we'll be talking about.

"I think we've got to be careful, we've got to remind ourselves that Rochdale's the first time we've been beaten at home for a long time. This was going to happen at some point, it's happened in a week and people will get a little bit emotional about it but we've got to recognise where we are and what we're trying to do. We'll pick ourselves up and we'll go again."