Charlton boss Lee Bowyer provides Anfernee Dijksteel update following Middlesbrough and Bristol City interest
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says he doesn’t know if defender Anfernee Dijksteel will stay at the club after claiming Middlesbrough had two offers rejected for the player.
It’s no secret that Boro are looking for a new right-back ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, while reports have suggested the Teessiders have lodged a third bid for Dijksteel.
The 22-year-old, who is also being monitored by Bristol City, helped Charlton win promotion from League One last season and played in the Addicks’ 2-1 win at Blackburn on Saturday.
Bowyer has previously said the club’s owner, Roland Duchatelet, won’t allow Charlton to sell Dijksteel, but sounded less convinced after yesterday’s result.
When asked if the defender will stay beyond the end of the window, Bowyer told News Shopper: “I don’t know, if I’m honest.
“There’s obviously interest in him but he’s a good player, so we’ll have to see. We’ll have to see what happens over the weekend now.
“Hopefully no one was here watching him today because he’d done really well. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate was also asked about Dijksteel following Friday night’s 3-3 draw at Luton but didn’t want to discuss individual players who were contracted to other clubs.
Woodgate is confident Boro will bring in more signings before the deadline, though, after admitting his squad is still ‘really thin’.
The Teessiders have made three signings so far this summer, with goalkeeper Tomas Mejias returning to the club while midfielder Marcus Browne and left-back Marc Bola have joined from West Ham and Blackpool respectively.