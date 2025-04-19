Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United's Luke Charman reflected on a challenging few months on and off the pitch after he produced an impressive performance as a makeshift wing-back during Good Friday's defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham.

The 27-year-old was something of a surprise inclusion in the starting XI for the trip to Boundary Park, lining up in an unfamiliar right-wing-back role in the absence of the suspended Louis Stephenson. Charman struggled as a left-wing-back when Pools were thumped at home to Rochdale in September, so there was understandable concern among fans about how he might fare in Greater Manchester.

However, those worries soon proved unfounded as the former Newcastle, Darlington and Fylde man took to his task well, impressing with an energetic display. For the most part, Charman got the better of the marauding Mark Kitching and the wily Tom Conlon while posing a persistent threat at the other end and having a hand in the Pools goal, showing considerable presence of mind to pull the ball back to Joe Grey after Matthew Hudson had parried Gary Madine's initial header into his path. Although there were one or two occasions when his final ball was lacking - a common complaint against him ever since he became Darren Sarll's first summer signing - Charman was generally excellent and anyone watching on without prior knowledge would surely have struggled to tell he was a forward being asked to fill in at wing-back.

It's been a challenging few months for Charman, both on and off the pitch. Charman missed the reverse fixture against Oldham on New Year's Day after his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry died suddenly on December 30. Having played for Cliftonville in the Boxing Day North Belfast derby, Newberry tragically passed away just four days later on his 27th birthday. Charman scored against Woking on January 25, his first appearance at the Prestige Group Stadium since Newberry's passing, and celebrated by looking to the heavens in honour of his close friend.

The 27-year-old was handed his first start in a month-and-a-half on Good Friday, impressing as a makeshift wing-back as Pools fell to defeat against promotion-chasing Oldham. Picture by Frank Reid.

On the pitch, Charman has endured a mixed first season in the North East. After signing for Pools in July following an 18-month spell at AFC Fylde, the versatile attacker has scored three goals in 37 games. Although Charman, who impressed against Pools for the Coasters last season, never lacks for effort or desire, there have been question marks around his frustrating lack of end product at times this term. While he was relatively prolific operating as a striker during a spell at rivals Darlington earlier in his career, Charman has struggled for goals since signing for Pools and has found himself on the fringes of the team under Anthony Limbrick. Capable of playing through the middle or out wide, Charman hasn't managed to establish himself in the Australian's 3-5-2 formation, with Good Friday's game his first start since the beginning of March.

Yet despite his lack of opportunities of late, there is still a sense that Charman has what it takes to succeed at the Prestige Group Stadium. For all he might be a bit rough around the edges at times, his performances are always full of passion, determination and commitment while his pace and power means he can be a real handful for defenders. Time will tell what the future has in store for the frontman, who admitted he was delighted to be back in the side, albeit in an unfamiliar role, following the narrow defeat to Oldham.

"I'm happy as long as I'm playing, so if that's where the manager wants me to play then that's fine," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I like to think I can play most positions. I'd prefer to play as a forward but I feel like sometimes it suits me because when I have the ball, I have a lot of space and it's generally one v one, so I quite enjoy that side of it too. It is a lot different, it's a completely different type of running - it's a lot of long distances, it's a lot of making sure you're getting back round and covering. You've got to be honest, you've got to be willing to do a lot of running. I like playing out there; I didn't enjoy it as much against Rochdale at the start of the season, but I quite enjoyed it out there today.

"On top of it all, it's been a pretty difficult season for me with off the field things. I've tried to keep training as well as I can and stay in and around it. I feel like I've stayed relatively injury-free this year and I think availability is a massive thing in this league; if you're available, you've always got a chance to play.

"If I didn't have football, this season would have been really quite tough for me. The camaraderie is fantastic, it's a great group of lads in there. It's kind of just being around 20 of your mates every day and that can be a real positive and a help in terms of keeping your mental state right."