Pools fell behind thanks to Noah Chilvers’ goal midway through the first half before Graeme Lee got another second half reaction from his players as goals from Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher turned the game on its head.

The result moves Pools to within six points of the play-off places and extends their unbeaten league run to eight games.

And here are some of the key talking points from Pools’ away success.

Hartlepool United came from behind to seal all three points against Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Setting the scene

Pools were facing their sixth game in 17-days this month with another mammoth journey to take on Colchester.

It came after long-distance trips to Exeter, Crystal Palace and Crawley in recent weeks in what is a gruelling schedule.

But while Saturday’s draw with Sutton United ended their winning streak, there was still plenty to be optimistic about heading into the game at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Omar Bogle continued his impressive start to life at Hartlepool United with his third goal for the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools faced a Colchester side struggling towards the foot of the table having sacked manager Hayden Mullins last month.

Colchester sat 22nd in the home form table while Pools sat 22nd in the away form guide heading into the contest which meant something would have to give.

Team news

For the first time in a while there was an alarming uncertainty as to what team Lee would select for the trip to Colchester.

Isaac Fletcher came off the bench to score his first goal for the club, and the winner, as Hartlepool United beat Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

With fullbacks Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson missing out at the weekend, alongside Joe Grey, midfielders Bryn Morris and Joe White also picked up knocks making them a doubt for Tuesday’s trip.

But while Ferguson was able to return to the side following an illness, and White was passed fit to play, Sterry, Grey and Morris did not make the trip to Essex.

Joining them was Reagan Ogle which meant Zaine Francis-Angol had to move to right back while Mark Shelton replaced Morris in the midfield.

A half of two halves

While the saying may often be about a game of two halves, for Pools it was a half of two halves in the opening 45 minutes.

Lee’s side arrived with a spring in their step and were afforded the luxury of almost the entire Colchester half by the home team who were clearly devoid of any confidence themselves.

For the opening exchanges of the game it resembled what you would expect from a side seven unbeaten heading into the contest against a side who had won just two of their last 15.

But Pools failed to make that opportunity count with Luke Molyneux wasting their best opening before they invited the hosts back into the game.

And Wayne Brown’s side were able to take advantage through Chilvers’ goal.

A cross from the right fell to John Akinde who forced a good save from Ben Killip only for Chilvers to place home the rebound.

It led to what would then become a sluggish second half of the first half as Colchester came close again when Cameron Coxe struck the post with Lee, once again, pleased to get his players in at half-time.

Leading from the front

But the Pools boss was able to inspire a reaction from his players after the break having avoided another scare from Freddie Sears who also hit the post.

Pools began picking up more second balls and winning transitions in midfield through Nicky Featherstone who occupied the Morris role well.

It turned the game into a bit of a basketball match at times with the focal point throughout being Bogle in attack.

Pools’ January recruit worked tirelessly for the entire 90-minutes in leading from the front, holding the ball up and winning timely freekicks.

Bogle has enjoyed his start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium and it almost got even better when he rattled the bar before 20 minutes from time he got the goal his performance deserved to level the scores.

But the 29-year-old wasn’t finished there as minutes later he bundled his way through the penalty area, ultimately teeing up Fletcher to grab the winner.

It was another hugely impressive display from Bogle who once again demonstrated what Pools had been missing in the first half of the season.

Issac off the mark

Although Bogle was excellent throughout, it was Fletcher’s introduction which really ignited things for Pools as the Middlesbrough loanee forced Lee’s side up the field.

The imposing 19-year-old drove forward from midfield and it was one of those driving runs, off the ball, which resulted in his first goal for the club when he was on hand to calmly slot home following Bogle’s good work.

It was a big moment for the Boro youngster who Lee has already admitted he would be keen to secure the services of beyond this season.

Fletcher hasn’t featured much since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium but cameos such as this one will surely have him in the starting XI before long.

Turnaround

One of the positives about this run of form has been the different ways Pools have been able to carve out results.

And while Lee would prefer not to have his side come from behind, they have now shown twice in recent weeks they are capable of doing so.

Where earlier in the campaign if Pools conceded the first goal you were almost resigned to a defeat, now there is hope. And that is something Lee and his team can be proud of.

Injury concerns

In the main it was another hugely successful night for Pools but there can be no denying the fixture list is taking its toll.

Pools were missing four players who would have been in the squad while Molyneux and Francis-Angol came off injured.

Add in Neill Byrne’s 10th yellow card which will see him miss Saturday’s trip to Walsall and Lee’s strong squad continues to take blow after blow.

It’s going to be tough to negotiate this period but to do what they have done so far under the circumstances, and remain unbeaten, is remarkable.

Colchester United XI: Hornby, Chambers, Smith, Wiredu (Judge ‘81), Skuse, Sears, Edwards, Chilvers (Wright ‘87), Kenlock, Akinde (Andrews ‘59), Coxe

Subs: George, Dallison, Tchamedeu, Huws

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Francis-Angol (Smith 77), Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton (Fletcher ‘65), Crawford, White, Molyneux (Carver ‘78), Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Liddle, Holohan

Yellow cards - Chilvers (50), Byrne (66), Edwards (90)

Referee - Declan Bourne

Attendance - 2,115 (180 Hartlepool)

