Colchester United assistant head coach shares views on Hartlepool United draw and Newcastle United midfielder
Colchester United assistant head coach Joe Dunne has declared his side were worthy of their point against Hartlepool United.
Pools were on the brink of claiming their first league win of the season after Wes McDonald's first half strike looked to have done enough to separate the two sides at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
But Paul Hartley’s wait for a first three points of the season goes on after substitute Beryly Lubala headed in a stoppage time equaliser for the U’s to earn the home side a share of the spoils.
And speaking in place of head coach Wayne Brown, Dunne believes it was a fair result in Essex.
“I thought we deserved something from the game for sure with the amount of chances we created and what we did in the second half,” Dunne was quoted by the Daily Gazette.
“But it took the second half to get us going. We were a bit lacklustre in the first half.
“We’re delighted to have saved some points of course but, overall, it’s only a draw.
“We were a bit critical of our first half although saying that, the goal was their only opportunity that was on target.
“We’re kind of in that mode at the moment where teams aren’t making too many [chances] and they’re making the most of it.
“It doesn’t matter who it’s against, you can’t put that kind of first-half performance in and we were disappointed with our first half but we certainly made up for it in the second half.”
Pool boss Hartley revealed afterwards the result felt like a defeat for Pools before admitting his frustration on the club's end to the transfer window having missed out on several targets.
For Colchester, though, they enjoyed a positive deadline day which included the arrival of Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan.
And assistant head coach Dunne shared his views on the Magpies loanee who made his debut.
“Matty showed real composure, especially when he went a little bit deeper when we moved him around.
“They were pretty much defending their 18-yard box with their lives and we had plenty of space to drive forward and from flank areas.
"At the end of the day, we weren't good enough in the first half but we've come away with a point."