Pools were on the brink of claiming their first league win of the season after Wes McDonald's first half strike looked to have done enough to separate the two sides at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

But Paul Hartley’s wait for a first three points of the season goes on after substitute Beryly Lubala headed in a stoppage time equaliser for the U’s to earn the home side a share of the spoils.

And speaking in place of head coach Wayne Brown, Dunne believes it was a fair result in Essex.

Colchester United head coach Wayne Brown during the League Two draw with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I thought we deserved something from the game for sure with the amount of chances we created and what we did in the second half,” Dunne was quoted by the Daily Gazette.

“But it took the second half to get us going. We were a bit lacklustre in the first half.

“We’re delighted to have saved some points of course but, overall, it’s only a draw.

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff made his debut for Colchester United against Hartlepool United following his deadline day loan move. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“We were a bit critical of our first half although saying that, the goal was their only opportunity that was on target.

“We’re kind of in that mode at the moment where teams aren’t making too many [chances] and they’re making the most of it.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s against, you can’t put that kind of first-half performance in and we were disappointed with our first half but we certainly made up for it in the second half.”

For Colchester, though, they enjoyed a positive deadline day which included the arrival of Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan.

And assistant head coach Dunne shared his views on the Magpies loanee who made his debut.

“Matty showed real composure, especially when he went a little bit deeper when we moved him around.

“They were pretty much defending their 18-yard box with their lives and we had plenty of space to drive forward and from flank areas.