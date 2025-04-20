Concern continues to mount as another week passes in Hartlepool United's hunt for new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's all gone quiet at the Prestige Group Stadium as another week passes without the takeover of Hartlepool United being completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern is beginning to overwhelm optimism as the clock continues to tick on the future of Pools. While there is some ambiguity over when exactly enigmatic owner Raj Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman last month, intends to stop his funding of the club, it's clear that time is running out for Pools to secure new investment.

Although the season will end on May 5 when Pools host promotion contenders Forest Green Rovers, it could well be that Singh plans to continue funding club operations until the end of the month, with contracts not likely to run out until the beginning of June. Even if Singh were to slam his wallet shut the moment the final whistle blows on May 5, then Pools should still have the foundations in place to allow them to continue trudging along - as time passes, limping or crawling might well become more apt - as they continue the search for new owners. Whatever the permutations of Singh's looming exit might be, they're unlikely to be immediately positive unless a takeover deal is completed before the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's beginning to look less and less likely. There is now just over a fortnight until the curtain comes down on another turbulent and underwhelming campaign. With that in mind, talks would have to be at a reasonably advanced stage with at least one of the parties Pools have previously said tabled "acceptable offers" in the latest update from the interim board. Clearly, the takeover of a football club is a complicated, expensive and time-consuming issue that it is difficult to rush. Even so, Singh completed his purchase of the club in around three weeks when he took over at the end of the 2017/18 season. It has now been a month-and-a-half since Singh announced his sudden resignation and it's hard to tell how much closer the club is to changing hands - if, indeed, it is any closer at all. It goes without saying that is a significant concern.

Fans are growing increasingly concerned as time continues to run out in Hartlepool United's search to attract new owners. Picture by Frank Reid.

Just a few weeks ago it seemed as though a takeover was imminent. Speculation was rife after The Club HUFC Ltd was established on Companies House at the beginning of the month. The new company was linked to Herd International and local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has long retained an interest in the purchase of Pools. At that stage, things started to feel like a matter of time; after all, Singh completed the purchase of Pools within three weeks of registering Clarence 18.

Yet the interim board, set up to oversee the day to day running of the club and facilitate a takeover, did not seem to share the optimism of many supporters and published an update revealing that proof of funds had not yet been deposited; while the latest statement was now almost three weeks ago, there has been no indication that the club have since been satisfied with proof of funds. That doesn't mean there haven't been efforts to provide proof of funds or indeed that they have now been provided. But if that was the case, then why haven't Pools fans been made aware? While discretion is obviously required and there are likely non-disclosure agreements to be mindful of, the fact that there has been so little in the way of communication from the club since April 4 could suggest that progress is beginning to grind to a halt. At this stage it's all speculation, but Pools fans will be keenly hoping that the wheels start turning again soon.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick, the players and supporters find themselves in an unenviable position. With Pools stranded in 11th in the National League table and with nothing left to play for, it's impossible to avoid the feeling that what happens off the pitch between now and the end of the season makes the remaining three matches pale into insignificance. Whether Pools can complete a takeover deal and look forward to a bright future or find themselves teetering on the edge of footballing oblivion, this season - one of the most turbulent in the club's recent history - will likely be defined by decisions made in the boardroom, the corridors of power and at the negotiating table rather than in the manager's office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet there is little Limbrick can do other than try and keep himself, his staff and his players focused on the football. The professional careers and livelihoods of everyone employed by Hartlepool United - from the office staff to the management - are in the hands of a few powerful people. Limbrick could hardly have navigated an extremely challenging situation better, while the playing squad, for all they might have underperformed this season, have kept their heads down and produced some of their best football of the campaign despite the testing circumstances. Then of course there are the people who have worked at the club for large parts of their adult life; indeed, those people are the very fabric of the club. For all of them, it is of vital importance that a solution is found.

Hartlepool United would not be what it is - one of the most distinctive, unique and historic clubs in the country - without its long-suffering supporters. Pools fans are renowned as some of the best in England, making headlines thanks to their annual tradition of attending the last away game of the season in fancy dress and garnering almost universal respect for their unwavering commitment to the club despite the team's generally dismal record over the last 15 years. Singh, for all he has helped establish the club on a firmer financial footing than when he took over with Pools in a ruinous state in 2018, has alienated large parts of the fanbase thanks to his bullish approach to dealing with criticism and a perceived lack of vision and ambition, particularly since the club were relegated back to the National League. Singh has form for reneging on commitments to wash his hands of the club and, while he does seem more sincere in his desire to sell Pools than ever before, it's not altogether impossible to imagine him changing his mind again.

The frustrating thing for the fanbase, who have always taken such an active role in the club, is that there is little else left to do other than wait and see. There's no denying that this is a hugely daunting time to be a Pools fan. Change will have to come at some point - Pools are little better off in purely footballing terms than they were when Singh first took charge, despite some good spells throughout his divisive tenure - and it was bound to be fraught with risk. Looking up and down the English footballing pyramid, many of the clubs that are currently thriving have had to contend with both adversity and uncertainty in recent memory. For Pools, it often feels as though fans are faced with plenty of the challenges of other clubs but little of the success.

Hartlepool United deserves more than simply to survive, it can and should be allowed to thrive. Who knows, good times could be right around the corner. Equally, there could be another long and arduous road ahead.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Charman reflects on challenging few months following impressive return to Pools side