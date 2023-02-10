Jennings, a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium, made his debut in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers after he was tasked with leading the line for Keith Curle’s side when strike partner Umerah was left on the bench having struggled with illness ahead of the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Curle hinted Umerah’s illness had caused him to ‘throw his plans out of the window’ last week with new signing Jennings also forced to change his approach to the game.

But with Umerah now fit to be involved from the off against Sutton, should Curle choose, Jennings is looking forward to potentially linking up with Hartlepool’s leading scorer having had a taste in the final 25 minutes against Doncaster.

Connor Jennings made his Hartlepool United debut against Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“That’s football. You’ve got to take it day by day. You never know what’s around the corner,” Jennings said of Umerah’s late withdrawal last week.

“The lads reacted really well to that. There was great togetherness and attitude and that’s what we’re going to need for the next 17 games.

“I feel like we’re doing well in training, we’re linking up well,” Jennings said of his early partnership with Umerah.

“He’s a great lad. He’s a big boy, a handful. So if that’s what happens, if that’s the formation and players the gaffer picks, then I’m looking forward to it.”

Connor Jennings could join Josh Umerah in Hartlepool United's attack against Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Umerah has 13 goals to his name in all competitions for Hartlepool this season and Jennings will be looking to get off the mark himself as he prepares for his home debut against Sutton.

But more importantly than his own goal record, Jennings is keen to see his side back up their result from the Eco-Power Stadium.

“It’s really important. We can’t just pick up a good result and then go on a bad run of form, we need a bit of consistency,” said Jennings.

“It was really positive on Saturday with a clean sheet and three points so hopefully we can build on that.

