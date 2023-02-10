Curle was able to bring in 11 new faces during the January transfer window but the door may not be closed on further incomings at the Suit Direct Stadium now the race to sign those players out of contract hots up.

Curle made moves in the free agent market twice prior to the January window with the short-term arrivals of Theo Robinson and Christopher Missilou and Hartlepool look set to make moves in free agency again after Curle confessed to one player having been training with the club with two other players potentially heading for a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One [player] has been in. I’ve been in contact with two more with an invitation to come in,” said Curle.

Keith Curle is open to the free agent market for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

“The market has changed now the window has closed but there are some players that have got skillsets who, in their mind, weren't being used to the maximum.

“Some of them will have had options straight away. Sometimes you usually find two weeks after the window somebody hasn’t signed for somebody then they start getting itchy feet and they want to start playing football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You might get some players who have been League One based who thought they were going to get another League One club but it hasn’t happened, then they thought they were going to get a top end League Two club but it hasn’t happened and then they’ve got a desire to just want to play football.

“It puts themselves in the shop window for the summer when the market opens up again.”

Hartlepool United have already brought in free agents this season including midfielder Christopher Missilou. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One area Curle may be targeting is in defence having missed out on bringing in additional experience on deadline day after a move for Timi Odusina failed to materialise.

Curle held talks with the Bradford City defender before Odusina decided against a return to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Curle brought in Arsenal youngster Taylor Foran on deadline day, to add to Peter Hartley, Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti as defensive recruits, but may still be keen to add to that area of the field should Hartlepool be hit with injuries and suspension in the second half of the season.

“I know the areas that we can still improve and where we need different options,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still looking for additions to the squad. People might say I wasn’t happy with having five or six players unhappy but at the end of the next two weeks there might be eight or nine players who are unhappy because we’ve brought in another three or four players.

“We’re still looking. Just because the window is shut, there’s still players who are out there available and can add to our squad.

“If it comes off, excellent. We’ll be signing somebody who will add different qualities to the squad.