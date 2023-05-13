Hartlepool confirmed the release of six players at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, including full-back Jamie Sterry, with six others returning to their parent clubs at the expiry of their loan deals.

The club, however, confirmed 15 players remained under contract with four other players still in discussions over extending their stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those four players is Jennings who signed on a short-term deal in January.

Jennings was heading out of contract at Stockport County this summer before Hartlepool took on the remaining six-months of his deal.

The 31-year-old made 18 appearances for Pools, scoring four goals, and impressed supporters with his work ethic during the club’s failed survival efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while supporters may have been hoping Jennings would continue on in the National League, Jennings put out a message on social media which may suggest otherwise.

"The aim when I joined on deadline day was to help this great club stay in the football league,” wrote Jennings.

Connor Jennings has hinted he will leave Hartlepool United this summer after the club released its retained list. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I can only apologise for that not happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve loved every minute of my time here, the fans have been incredible, home and away!! Thank you for welcoming me @Official_HUFC”

Jennings also wrote: “A season of ups and downs but happy and proud to represent these 3 great clubs, 40 games and feeling back to myself each game can’t wait for next season already @StockportCounty @altrinchamfc @Official_HUFC.”

Speaking with The Mail shortly after his arrival in the North East, Jennings had said how he knew he was playing for his future at Hartlepool as well as how Stockport manager, and former Pools boss, Dave Challinor had persuaded him to make the switch to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He told me about the club, he only had good words to say,” said Jennings.

"It was a risk I was willing to make, just for the opportunity to help the club and to try and play regular football.