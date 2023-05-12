Sterry headlines the list of players who will leave the club at the end of their current deals with the defender said to be keen to 'explore other options’ despite the club offering a new deal.

Sterry has spent two-and-a-half-years at the Suit Direct Stadium after arriving under former manager Dave Challinor during the club’s promotion winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old would establish himself as a regular in the Hartlepool starting line-up and become popular among supporters, too.

Jamie Sterry will leave Hartlepool United this summer after the club confirmed its retained list following the 2022-23 season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

The former Newcastle United defender struggled with injury during the first half of the 2022-23 campaign before making a strong finish with 28 appearances in total this season.

The full-back would sign off his spell with the club in a 3-1 home win over Barrow where he scored a fourth goal for the club as Hartlepool were relegated back to the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sterry is joined by Peter Hartley who will see his second spell with the club come to an end in the summer following his short-term deal in January.

Hartley made just seven appearances on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium having struggled with injury since February.

Peter Hartley's second spell with Hartlepool United will come to an end in the summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Brendan Kiernan, another January recruit, will also leave the club this summer along with Wes McDonald, Leon Clarke and Mouhamed Niang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald had been left out of John Askey’s squad in recent weeks while Niang has not featured since February.

The club has exercised contract extensions on Edon Pruti and Mohamad Sylla’s deals – Sylla another who had been excluded from Askey's squad in recent weeks.

Matt Dolan will see his loan move from Newport County turn into a permanent deal while the club continues negotiations with four other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those four is captain Nicky Featherstone who has spent nine years with the club and goalkeeper Ben Killip.

Killip returned to the starting line-up for Hartlepool’s final day draw with Stockport County and produced an excellent display which encouraged boss Askey.

The club are also in talks with striker Connor Jennings who joined in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season and young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes who has spent the season out on loan in non-league football.

Six players will return to their parent clubs including Jakub Stolarczyk, Taylor Foran, Rollin Menayese, Tayt Trusty and nine goal midfielder Dan Kemp. Striker Jack Hamilton will also return to his parent club despite the club having held an option to turn his loan move into a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those still under contract with the club ahead of its return to the National League are: Dan Dodds, Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Brody Paterson, Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke, Oliver Finney, Jake Hastie, Mikael Ndjoli, Joe Grey and 15-goal striker Josh Umerah.