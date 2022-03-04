The Pools boss revealed discussions are ongoing in order for the club to plan for next season with Pools looking set to retain their Football League status.

Lee’s side travel to face Harrogate Town on Saturday currently 13 points above the relegation zone with planning already starting for next season.

“The transfer window was about bringing players in and my next focus was about securing the players within the club,” said Lee.

Graeme Lee reveals talks are underway with his Hartlepool United squad over new contracts. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Chats are happening behind the scenes. I’d like to leave that to Lee and the chairman who’ll hopefully get them sorted for me.

“We want to plan for next season and we want to have a foundation we can build on.”

Pools got things moving with striker Luke Molyneux who admitted this week he has spoken with the club over extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium with his deal set to expire in the summer.

Molyneux told The Mail: “Yeah [I’d like to stay]. Me and the gaffer have had a few talks.

Luke Molyneux is one of the players to hold discussions over a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“We’re just waiting to hear back from higher up in the club and will just see what happens.”

And Pools boss Lee has said it is a process he hopes to see get over the line with the 23-year-old.

“We had a chat with Luke so now the agents will contact the club or the club will contact the agents and we’ll leave it to them.

“It’s a process that we want doing, and I want doing, as soon as possible but it never works out like that sometimes.”

