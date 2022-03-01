Molyneux was speaking at the EFL’s Papa John’s Trophy tour which arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium where supporters could get their picture taken with the trophy alongside the Pools forward and manager Graeme Lee and be in with a chance of winning tickets to the semi-final and final at Wembley, should Pools make it.

But while the focus has been on Pools reaching the last four of the competition, where they will host League One leaders Rotherham United next week, Molyneux provided an update about his future with the club.

The former Sunderland man signed a one year extension with the club last summer after helping Pools achieve promotion back to the Football League where he featured 28 times in the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux is looking to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But with just a few months remaining on that contract, talks are progressing with the 23-year-old to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“Yeah [I’d like to stay]. Me and the gaffer have had a few talks,” Molyneux told The Mail.

“We’re just waiting to hear back from higher up in the club and will just see what happens.”

Molyneux has played a key role for Pools this season, featuring 43 times across all competitions where he has chipped in with eight goals, including two in the Papa John’s Trophy.

And it was Molyneux who helped Pools into the semi-final of the competition when he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Charlton Athletic before also converting his penalty in the shootout with Pools now just 90 minutes from a Wembley final.

The forward is on course for his best season to date which is all he was hoping for when agreeing a one year deal with the club last year.

“The main priority for me was to try and play every game, or play as many games as I can,” said Molyneux.

“At the moment, I think I’m close to 45 appearances, which is a lot more than I played even last season already. To get over 50 in a season would be massive for me.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.