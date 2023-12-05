Hartlepool United have been handed contrasting news on the injury front with defenders Charlie Seaman and Luke Hendrie.

Luke Hendrie has recovered from a thigh injury but remains troubled with a hip problem. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool’s injury problems have been no secret this season – particularly in defence. But John Askey might have been handed some positive news when it comes to Bradford City loanee Hendrie’s issue whilst, potentially, being hit with a setback when it comes to Seaman’s injury.

Hendrie has been missing since Hartlepool's 3-2 defeat to Rochdale at the end of October after he was forced off with a thigh problem picked up when assisting Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s goal. But it was actually a past hip injury which has troubled the defender more in recent weeks.

Hendrie, it was revealed, would be out until the New Year but Pools hold some hope he could return a little earlier with Askey suggesting the 29-year-old has, at least, recovered from his thigh problem.

Charlie Seaman continues to struggle with a stomach problem which is keeping him out of action for Hartlepool United.

Seaman, however, could be faced with another number of weeks on the sideline as the club endeavour to get to the bottom of a stomach issue which has plagued the Doncaster Rovers loanee for several months.

"Charlie has a problem with his stomach,” said Askey. “He’s gone for a scan so we’re just waiting for the results.”

He added: “With Luke it’s his hip – although he pulled his thigh muscle it’s his hip where the problem is coming from.

