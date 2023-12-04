The National League play-off places remain the target for John Askey and Hartlepool United despite what has been an indifferent first half of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s mid-season fixture with AFC Fylde may have been postponed at the weekend but with 22 games already gone this season, a further two-week break from league action brings about the perfect time to reflect for Askey and his side before their trip to City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy.

Pools made a fast start to the campaign but have been unable to sustain that form – Askey’s men having struggled for large parts of the season since that impressive opening month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With most fixtures falling foul to the weather at the weekend Pools remain in mid-table in the National League, eight points adrift of seventh-placed Altrincham who also hold a game in hand. But despite their disadvantage at the turning point of the season, Askey believes the play-offs have got to remain the target for his side as they search for improvements in the second half of the campaign.

John Askey remains optimistic Hartlepool United can mount a play-off challenge.

"It has to be [the aim] until it’s not possible,” said Askey. “And if you can get on a run of three or four wins then it’s more than possible.”

He continued: "Then going into January you can maybe look at reinforcements and get one or two others back from injury, then you’re looking a lot stronger, but we need to have a good December for that to happen.”

The postponement with Fylde means Hartlepool face four more league games in 2023 as they welcome league leaders Chesterfield before a trip to Wealdstone ahead of Christmas followed by a double-header with Oldham Athletic to close out the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very much of a muchness, apart from Chesterfield,” said Askey.

John Askey remains in regular contact with Hartlepool United club chairman Raj Singh despite the club being up for sale. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"So we need to get on a run and if we can do that then we won’t be too far off it, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done.”

Much of that hard work will also include Askey’s search for further reinforcements as injuries continue to mount up and mistakes continue to plague his side defensively. And recruitment is something which has been on the agenda between Askey and club chairman Raj Singh in their recent meetings – despite Singh’s engagement in trying to sell the club.

"[The club being up for sale] hasn’t changed for me or the players, so we can’t use that as an excuse,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s never been mentioned by the players or myself and there’s no reason to because it hasn’t affected us one little bit.

"I had a meeting [with the chairman] talking about recruitment for the upcoming months and he’s really positive, he’s been really good with me, as has Lee, and we’ve got the input of Lennie Lawrence as well. Everyone has been really supportive.

"They all understand the situation we’ve been in so I’ve got no complaints whatsoever.