Could former Hartlepool United midfielder be in line for Pools manager's job following Aldershot Town resignation?

The former Pools midfielder, who made more than 50 appearances and won promotion to League One during a successful spell in the North East, has sparked speculation he could be set to take on the manager's job at Victoria Park following his sudden resignation at Aldershot. Picture by Nathan Stirk.

Tommy Widdrington has resigned from his position as Aldershot Town manager, leading to speculation he could be set to become the next Hartlepool United boss.

The 54-year-old had been in charge of the Hampshire side since April 2023 and signed a new two-year contract in August having led the Shots to FA Trophy glory, beating National League North side Spennymoor in the final at Wembley in May. However, things have been more difficult for Widdrington, who had to take time away from the dugout last season after suffering two strokes in November, this term with Aldershot 19th in the National League having won just three of their first 14 games - one of which was a battling 1-0 victory over Pools last month - conceding a whopping 31 goals in the process.

In a statement posted on social media, Aldershot said "Aldershot Town Football Club can confirm that Tommy Widdrington has informed the club of his resignation as first team manager.

"Hugo Langton and Alan Dowson will be overseeing first team affairs ahead of Saturday's game against Tamworth. The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

Renowned for his passionate and committed touchline manner, Widdrington has become a hugely popular figure at The Recreation Ground. Having first taken charge towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Widdrington steered the Shots clear of trouble thanks to a run of six games unbeaten at the end of the season. The following season was a memorable one, with Aldershot finishing eighth in the National League and agonisingly missing out on a place in the play-offs while also reaching the third round of the FA Cup, beating League Two Swindon 7-4 in the first round to become the first ever non-league team to score seven goals against a Football League side in the competition's history. While last season's 16th placed finish might not have been the most memorable, Widdrington and the Shots made more history by winning the FA Trophy on the club's first ever visit to Wembley. US Open-winning golfer and Team Europe Ryder Cup star Justin Rose, who is a lifelong Aldershot fan, took to X to hail Widdrington as "the manager that gave us the GREATEST day in the club's history".

Widdrington's resignation has led to speculation he could be set for a return to Victoria Park following the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson last week. Pools, who have won just one of their last 12 matches and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in midweek, are on the hunt for their fifth manager in the space of a year following the surprise decision to part company with Grayson after just 15 games in charge. Controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh, not renowned for his patience when it comes to Pools managers, has made a staggering 13 permanent appointments since he bought the club in 2018; of those, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor has managed more than a year in the role, while all of the last five men to brave the Victoria Park dugout have lasted 17 games or fewer. Even so, there is a sense that the straight-talking Widdrington could have the strength of character to stand up to the daunting challenge in the North East, while his links with Pools means he's among the front-runners to take on the role. As a player, Widdrington made more than 50 appearances for Pools, helping them win promotion to League One in 2003, and was well-liked on the terraces at Victoria Park thanks to his full-blooded, committed and determined approach in the engine room.