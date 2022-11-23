Umerah is the club’s leading goal scorer this season with eight in all competitions but was forced off midway through the first half of the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors following a head injury after a collision with the National League goalkeeper.

Interim manager Keith Curle hinted that Umerah would not be required to enter concussion protocol after the incident, but suggested the 10 day break for the 25-year-old would not be straightforward either.

“I don’t think so. I’m hoping not,” Curle said when asked whether Umerah would enter concussion protocol after the club’s penalty shootout victory over Solihull.

Josh Umerah was forced off in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s a big strong boy. I don’t think he wanted to come off but he’s got a period of being out now so we’ve got an opportunity to work on his fitness.

“He’s probably thinking he’s going to have a nice break but he’s going to have a surprise because I think there’s another yard in Josh and we’ve got 10 days to get that yard back into him.”

Umerah may not be the only change to Curle’s side for the visit of Harrogate having reintroduced the likes of Jake Hastie into the starting line-up in the defeat at Barrow. Hastie made his first league start since August at Holker Street having been restricted to cup appearances in the main since then.

Jake Hastie returned to the Hartlepool United line-up against Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Joe Grey, who scored the penalty to earn the second round tie with Harrogate, is another player who has featured regularly from the bench since his return from injury and could be pushing for a start in Curle’s side.

“There’s been a couple of players who played in the game against Everton [under-21s] and got stick but we saw Hastie chasing and running back and getting a tackle in,” Curle said after the win over Solihull.

“Showing that commitment and that desire, it’s a lesson. That is the minimum. You can win people over by providing that and having that willingness to do it because the kid has got ability.

