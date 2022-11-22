Sterry has been one of several key absentees for Keith Curle’s squad over the last month or so after pulling up in training ahead of the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town.

The former Newcastle United full-back has endured a frustrating time this season after a series of injuries have stalled his campaign. Sterry missed the majority of pre-season after coming off in the defeat to Hibernian in Portugal and has made just 10 appearances in all competitions with only eight of those coming as a starter.

Sterry returned from a back injury in the defeat at Harrogate Town, something which was welcomed by interim boss Curle who is keen to see ‘experience’ and ‘know-how’ back in his squad.

Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry has had a difficult season with injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But, unfortunately, the 27-year-old suffered another injury in the days after that defeat at the Envirovent Stadium after picking up a calf strain in training. And with Hartlepool’s defensive issues worsening in the weeks since Sterry’s setback, Curle has had to shuffle his squad around into makeshift positions and systems to accommodate.

But Curle has said the club are remaining cautious over Sterry and his return so as to ensure he does not break down should he return too soon.

“He’s got one of those frustrating injuries that we have to be mindful of,” Curle said ahead of the trip to Barrow in which Sterry again missed out.

“If you come back too soon, or you do your workload too soon, you don’t have a delay, you go back to where it was before and worse.

Jamie Sterry returned from injury against Harrogate Town but has since suffered another setback. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’ve had a similar injury myself in the latter stages of my career and it is about getting the timing right for your rehabilitation. You have to go from the evidence you get from the scans that give a clear indication of the fluids that surround the muscle.

“It’s a frustrating one, not only for myself but for Jamie and the team. Mark Shelton has got a very similar injury as well and you have to be governed by the experts and the information they give.”

Curle continued by suggesting he would rather wait for Sterry’s return than potentially worsen the injury having taken the advice of ex-physio Michael Harding.

“The last thing we want to do, if the player says ‘I feel OK,’ is then you give them that extra little bit and they go backwards. We can’t afford that.

“If it means waiting three or four days, a week, 10 days to get the all clear then I'm prepared to wait because I don't want to lose a quality player for six, seven, eight weeks.

“It’s conversations they’ve had with the previous physio. They’re telling the physio they feel alright but I take on board the information that he gave me that we have to be mindful because if it goes again it’s going to be worse.

“All players want to play and do that little bit extra, but sometimes it's about having to keep the reins on players for their own good.”