Could there be more twists and turns in Hartlepool United's remarkable takeover saga?

What a remarkable couple of weeks it's been at Hartlepool United.

In truth, that statement could be applied to just about any fortnight in the entire history of Pools, but the last two weeks have been even more chaotic, controversial and downright bizarre than most.

There have been arguments about Instagram posts, contentious statements late into the evening and a bizarre vote that, in the end, looks to have resulted in the return of owner and chairman Raj Singh. Singh is certainly no stranger to controversy, but this latest fiasco must rank as the most unusual in the whole of his tumultuous tenure.

And the drama could be set to continue. Although, for now at least, Pools look to have returned to some sort of uncomfortable status quo, there are suggestions that a takeover could still be in the offing; journalist Nick Loughlin reported that a "large North East company" were in the process of launching a bid together with former Pools chief executive Russ Green and manager Chris Turner, while UFC superstar Conor McGregor aroused interested among fans after following the club on social media.

Controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh looks to have tightened his grip on control of the club following a dramatic couple of weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

The last few months have been dramatic in the extreme. Pools were plunged into a race against time in March when Raj Singh, one of the most divisive figures in the club's recent history, announced his sudden resignation, desire to sell the club and determination to pull his funding at the end of the campaign. Takeover talks, according to occasional updates posted by a mysterious interim board, appeared to be progressing well and looked to be nearing a conclusion last month; Shelley Hammond, a Hartlepool-born businesswoman who had long retained an interest in the purchase of Pools, even took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence was "really close" to a conclusion. Then, suddenly and bizarrely, everything seemed to collapse.

What followed was one of the most remarkable - and not for the right reasons - chapters in the history of Hartlepool United. The club published an update, late in the evening and midway through the second half of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, criticising "an individual", certain to be Hammond, for her social media post and suggesting that deadlines had been missed and funds failed to be deposited. With Hammond effectively silenced, Singh was able to put forward his own version of events and engineer his return.

Season ticket holders were asked to vote on whether or not to invite Singh to return to his role as chairman for an indefinite period. The choice was stark - fans, at least those who were eligible, were asked to choose between the return of the divisive Singh or the risk of administration and even potential footballing liquidation - and the voting was chaotic and opaque. That there might be alternative solutions was not considered, while some season ticket holders complained of not receiving their emails and others who were not eligible to vote somehow gained access. Even so, Singh returned, not exactly triumphant, following 63 per cent of the vote in his favour.

It's hard to know how precarious or otherwise Singh's position might be. One thing seems almost certain - that season ticket sales are likely to be well down on this time last year. If 37 per cent of supporters who were eligible voted against Singh's return, then it's safe to assume many of those will be reluctant to part with their hard earned cash on a 2025/26 season ticket. Not only will that come as a blow to the club, the players, and head coach Anthony Limbrick, but it will also make life more difficult for Singh. For his position to be sustainable in the long term - and it's still unclear how long he intends to remain at the club for, and whether or not he retains an interest in the sale of Pools - then Singh simply must be able to deliver results. The longer Pools continue to struggle, the more anger will build against Singh, the fewer fans will attend home games, and the less money the club will have to spend; Pools are already in the midst of a vicious cycle of negativity and decline, and it could well soon become impossible to break. For Singh to survive, he will need success.

Yet, as Pools fans have already found out, ill-feeling, frustration, criticism and even calls for a change do not guarantee that Singh will step aside. The enigmatic owner's stubbornness pales in comparison to Reading's Dai Yongge and Sheffield Wednesday's Dejphon Chansiri, who have both survived, albeit now by the skin of their teeth, protests on a far larger scale. It might well be true that fans have the power to force change; yet it is equally true that change is dependent on the whims of those in power. Fans who would like to see Singh sell up and leave could well feel as though they've reached a crossroads in pursuit of that aim.

Many fans might now be hoping for a period of relative calm. That's possible, given that Singh now seems to have regained the upper hand and tightened his grip on the club. How long that will remain the case, however, is not altogether clear. Pools seem to have lurched from crisis to crisis in recent months, from training ground bust-ups to takeover debacles. Certainly, Anthony Limbrick will be hoping for the chance to focus on his summer recruitment and planning for next season, no matter how daunting a task that might seem. Yet those who know Hartlepool United best might well be expecting a few more twists and turns before the long-running takeover saga finally comes to an end.

