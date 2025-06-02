Hartlepool United one of three National League clubs linked with Sheffield Wednesday defender

Hartlepool United are one of three National League clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Reed, according to reports.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As first revealed by The Star's Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann, Pools, Altrincham and Halifax are all keen on a move for the left-back.

The 22-year-old caught the eye of Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2023 following an impressive spell with Brighouse Town, featuring in the Northern Premier League East team of the season in his final campaign at St Giles Road. Reed signed for the Owls following a successful trial, initially linking up with the under-21 side before making his first team debut in February last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having penned a contract extension at Hillsborough, Reed spent time out on loan at fellow National League side Boston earlier this season, making five appearances in Lincolnshire. In February, the energetic full-back signed for National League North side Scarborough on loan until the end of the season and was a regular for the Seadogs, attracting the attention of a number of National League clubs.

Pools are one of three National League clubs interested in the Sheffield Wednesday defender, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Scarborough Athletic last season, according to reports. Picture by Zach Forster.

Despite his impressive form for Scarborough, Reed, who captained Sheffield Wednesday's under-21 side, is set to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the month after the Owls opted not to renew his contract.

Although David Ferguson, who has been a regular at left-back since signing for Pools in 2020, has been offered a new deal, there has been a distinct lack of cover and competition on the left side of defence in recent seasons. Both Matthew Bondswell, who made just one substitute appearance in the National League, and Jack Robinson, who was released last month, failed to make much of an impact and Pools will likely be keen to strengthen at left-back this summer.