Hartlepool Manager Craig Hignett applauds the fans at the ned of the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park (Credit: Mark Fletcher | Shutter Press)

Pools currently have a squad of 20 senior outfield players following the signings of Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip, Luke Molyneux, Gime Toure and Gus Mafuta.

And while Hignett is thought to have met his allotted playing budget for the 2019-20 campaign, he has refused to concede that his transfer business is done.

Though it may be a case of knocking on chairman Raj Singh’s door or looking at potentially allowing players to leave in order to bring in new additions.

“I think it’s always the case, as people might come in for some players and players move on, but I’m happy with the squad that I’ve got now,” Hignett said.

“You always want to fill gaps and we have got one or two gaps but I’m where I need to be in terms of the budget, so anything that we do extra from now on, the chairman is going to have to be really nice with me and we’ll have a proper conversation.”

The club have strengthened in all areas across the pitch, though the left-back position remains a cause for concern for Poolies.

Gateshead captain Scott Barrow is a name that has been touted about ever since he was set to sign for the club last summer, only to agree a new deal at the Heed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No significant talks have taken place with the Welshman this summer, as he is currently thought to be weighing up a new deal at the International Stadium.

But Hignett is satisfied with the make-up of his squad just under a month before the start of the season at home to Sutton United on August 3.

“I’m really pleased with the business that we’ve done,” added the Hartlepool manager.

“We’ve managed to get the budget to a good place from where it was and improved the team at the same time.

“I would be happy if the season started tomorrow.