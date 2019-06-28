Hartlepool United fans state their hopes for next summer arrival
Hartlepool United fans seem generally satisfied with the club’s transfer business so far this summer but are still demanding one position gets filled.
This week, Pools boss Craig Hignett played down talk of a new permanent left-back at the club this summer stating that he will have to ‘sacrifice positions’ in order to bring in the players he wants.
Hignett also pointed out that defenders Myles Anderson and Mark Kitching were capable of playing left-back ‘comfortably’ but he may look into the loan market further down the line to strengthen his squad.
“Ideally, I’d probably like to bring in a left-back who can play left centre-half as well but budgets are what they are and I’ve had to sacrifice certain things to do what I want to do,” the Pools manager said in a BBC Tees interview.
With Hartlepool still looking to make further permanent additions to their side, fans have voiced their opinions regarding what type of player they want through the door next at the Super 6 Stadium.
Here is what they’ve said:
“When was the last time we had a decent left back?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Can’t go into the season without a left back in my humble opinion” – @bigdoug61
“Would have been happier with a left back than lots of midfielders” – @hartlefool79
“Myles Anderson isn’t either, he’s an out and out CB. I’d break the bank for Scott barrow” – @_wrighty4
“Barrow for me, desperate for a left back” – @Hufcbible
“As has been said in the responses a LB is essential as neither Kitching or Anderson are the answer there, only to fill in if we had an injury crisis etc” – @MonkeyM69913110
While Hignett has pointed to the left-back position as an area he’d ideally need to strengthen, Pools' budget means certain positions may take priority with a combative midfielder said to be the main target.
Gateshead left-back Scott Barrow is a player who has been linked with the club for the best part of a year though United are yet to formally reignite their interest in the Welshman this summer.