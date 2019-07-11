Craig Hignett sheds light on Andrew Taylor situation as Bolton Wanderers left-back spotted at Hartlepool United friendly
Craig Hignett has admitted that Bolton Wanderers left-back Andrew Taylor would be a ‘great addition’ to the Hartlepool United side amid reported interest.
The 32-year-old defender played 26 times for the Trotters in the Championship last term and is thought to be keen on a return to the north east.
Born in Hartlepool, Taylor played over 100 games in the Premier League while at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. And after a difficult season at Bolton, he is now weighing up his options with Pools thought to be a potential destination.
Taylor is believed to have attended Hartlepool’s pre-season matches at Billingham Town and Newton Aycliffe. He’s also a good friend and former Boro teammate of Pools’ goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull.
And while United boss Hignett admitted he’d love to bring the full-back to the Super 6 Stadium this summer, he was quick to clear up the early speculation.
“There’s not too much I can say really, I’ve not spoken to Andrew,” he revealed.
“I’m not sure where the story has come from but he’d obviously be a great addition for us there’s no doubt about it because he’s someone who I know really well.
“He was at our game at Billingham and I think he might have been at Newton Aycliffe too. That’s what Ross Turnbull was saying as he knows him well and they speak quite a bit.
“But no, I haven’t spoke to him about coming here – I’d love to though!”