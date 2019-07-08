Andrew Taylor in action for Bolton Wanderers in the Championship (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Hartlepool born defender, 32, featured 26 times for the turbulent Trotters in the Championship last term as they were relegated to League One.

But with over 400 professional appearances under his belt, the majority of which have came in the top two tiers of English football with the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, convincing Taylor to drop to the National League would prove be a real masterstroke from Hartlepool.

A strong recruitment drive from manager Craig Hignett has seen all positions apart from the full-backs strengthened in the squad with the transfer budget now spent.

Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip, Luke Molyneux, Gime Toure and Gus Mafuta have been the six summer arrivals thus far with Poolies still shouting out for a new natural left-back.

Myles Anderson and Mark Kitching are options at left-back though a move for Taylor would certainly appeal should the price be right.

Chairman Raj Singh stated on the club website after breaking 3,000 season ticket sales: “Craig has spent all of his budget for the coming season but has already said that he is still looking to strengthen.

“He has already hinted a couple of times that he may be coming back to me to ask for more money.

“It’s a well-known fact in football that the manager is always short of a couple of really good players, and Craig is no different.

“Although I am not promising him anything, it certainly makes decisions easier if we have sold more season tickets than expected.”

Following a tumultuous season at Bolton where unpaid wages and strikes were common, Taylor is thought to be attracted to a return to his hometown as he weighs up his options, according to the Northern Echo.

Pools may have to fight off competition from Football League sides, including Sunderland, should they opt to pursue a deal for the Wanderers’ skipper.