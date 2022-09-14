For Pools it ended up being another frustrating evening as they saw victory snatched away from them four minutes from time through Daniel Agyei’s close range strike after Josh Umerah’s penalty had given the hosts the lead.

But, ultimately, Pools would concede late in the game for the second successive week to deny Hartley his first three points of the season.

Although Crewe boss Morris revealed it was not a result worth celebrating.

Crewe Alexandra rescued a late draw against Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“What a waste of a night,” said Morris.

“We were awful for virtually the whole of the game. We had a good spell for 10 minutes leading into the goal but that was about it, we didn’t impose ourselves on the game at all.

“It was a forgetful night all round.

“It was great that we got the goal because it meant 200 hundred people went home happy in terms of seeing a goal at that end of the pitch, but that was about it.

“We didn’t do the basics well at all and the errors which led to the goal were just horrific.

“There were five across three players which directly led to the corner being conceded initially, then the corner not being cleared and then the penalty being given.

“I would have celebrated a winner but it still wouldn’t have masked the performance.”