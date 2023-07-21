News you can trust since 1877
Dan Kemp comments on Hartlepool United loan after Swindon Town switch

Dan Kemp admits it was a ‘great experience’ being on loan with Hartlepool United despite the club suffering relegation from the Football League during his time.
By Joe Ramage
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

Kemp won over the hearts of Hartlepool supporters during his loan spell with the club after arriving on transfer deadline day in January.

The MK Dons midfielder scored nine goals in 16 appearances to help give Pools a fighting chance at survival which would, ultimately, fall short.

In his message to supporters following his exit, Kemp admitted to memories he will cherish, with the 24-year-old having now, again, highlighted his spell with the club after completing a season-long loan deal with Swindon Town.

Dan Kemp admits it was a good experience with Hartlepool United after completing a loan move to Swindon Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)Dan Kemp admits it was a good experience with Hartlepool United after completing a loan move to Swindon Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Dan Kemp admits it was a good experience with Hartlepool United after completing a loan move to Swindon Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
"That was a great experience for me [with Hartlepool],” said Kemp.

"Obviously it was disappointing the way the season ended as a collective, with Hartlepool getting relegated, but my form individually was something that was really, really pleasing for myself with a lot of goals and a few assists.

"I’ve tried to go out of my comfort zone at times with the moves I’ve made. Those experiences, you can’t account for the amount of games you get in men’s football.

"It was a great experience and hopefully I can bring that form and that way of playing here.”

Despite MK Dons’ relegation to League Two, Kemp has again been loaned out, with the midfielder hoping for a promotion push at the County Ground.

He said: “I’ve always come up against Swindon teams and thought they are a really good club and a really good side – the ambition of the club to get promotion is something that is very exciting for a player like myself."

