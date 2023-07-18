Hartlepool United loan star completes season-long switch to Swindon Town

Kemp enjoyed a hugely impressive stay at the Suit Direct Stadium last season after arriving on loan from MK Dons on January transfer deadline day.

The midfielder quickly established himself as a key player both for Keith Curle and John Askey with his performances helping to give Hartlepool a fighting chance at avoiding relegation.

The 24-year-old made his debut in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers before grabbing his first goal for the club with an excellent free kick in the 2-2 draw with Sutton United.

MK Dons midfielder Dan Kemp enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Kemp would eclipse that with a stunning free kick against AFC Wimbledon on his way to nine goals in his first 12 games for Hartlepool, including a hat-trick at Blundell Park as Pools swept aside Grimsby Town in Good Friday’s 4-1 victory.

Kemp’s contribution of nine goals and two assists, however, was not enough to keep Hartlepool in the Football League.

"For somebody to come in on loan and do what he’s done is excellent,” Pools boss Askey said of Kemp’s loan spell.

"He was a big reason why we got some of the results that we got.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United youngster Dan Kemp scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Hartlepool United during his loan spell. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

"Dan has got a good attitude to football. He’ll go back to MK Dons and I’m sure he’ll kick on and go on to have a good career. All we can do is thank him for what he’s done.”

Kemp also sent a message to Hartlepool supporters thanking them after his loan spell came to an end.

"My time at Hartlepool United has come to an end. I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but success for the future,” wrote Kemp.

"To the incredible Poolie fans, I have loved every minute of playing for you and scoring goals in front of you all. Memories I will remember forever.”

Dan Kemp scored a stunning free kick against AFC Wimbledon before heading in a stoppage time equaliser for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Kemp had previously said ‘we’ll see what happens’ when it came to whether or not he could return to the Suit Direct Stadium – with relegation effectively ending any hopes of a return for the 24-year-old.

And the former Chelsea and West Ham United youngster has now agreed a deal with the Robins for the 2023-24 campaign.

"The manager and I have had good chats from when I've played against his teams over the years and with the club the way it is, the philosophy and the way of playing, I'm just excited to be here,” said Kemp.

"I've always come up against Swindon teams and felt they are a really good club, so there are many different reasons to come here, but I just feel like this is the right move for this stage in my career."

Swindon boss Michael Flynn commented on Kemp’s spell with Hartlepool as a factor in his decision to bring the midfielder to the County Ground.

Flynn said: "He had a very, very successful loan period at the end of last season with Hartlepool, hitting double figures in goals and assists and I think with his ability and his upbringing where he came through, we've got a player on our hands.