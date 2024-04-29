Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Woking and Yeovil boss replaced Kevin Phillips on Saturday and has expressed his desire to close the gap between Pools and the play-off places, which stood at 11 points this term.

Sarll, who is renowned for a high intensity, high energy style of play, is hoping he can bring the feel good factor back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Like any season, it's going to be an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, with peaks and troughs every Saturday and Tuesday," he told the club website.

The new man in the dugout is confident the fanbase can be a big asset next season.

"We are only ever going to be successful as one.

"This room here (the dressing room) has to grab the attention and enthusiasm of our people, our town, and we've got to try and make these moments possible.

"If we can do that, and get that going quickly enough, this fanbase can draw this football team, this town, so far over that line.

"I've worked so, so hard in my previous jobs to connect with supporters.