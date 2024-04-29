Darren Sarll calls for unity and togetherness following his appointment as the new Hartlepool United manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Woking and Yeovil boss replaced Kevin Phillips on Saturday and has expressed his desire to close the gap between Pools and the play-off places, which stood at 11 points this term.
Sarll, who is renowned for a high intensity, high energy style of play, is hoping he can bring the feel good factor back to the Suit Direct Stadium.
"Like any season, it's going to be an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, with peaks and troughs every Saturday and Tuesday," he told the club website.
"We are only ever going to be successful as one.
"This room here (the dressing room) has to grab the attention and enthusiasm of our people, our town, and we've got to try and make these moments possible.
"If we can do that, and get that going quickly enough, this fanbase can draw this football team, this town, so far over that line.
"I've worked so, so hard in my previous jobs to connect with supporters.
"It's going to be straight and honest, no games, no fluff, and I can't wait to share some big days with you (the supporters)."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.