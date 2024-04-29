New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll determined to "close that gap" to the play-off places
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pools endured a turbulent return to the National League, rising to the summit at the end of August before plummeting into the bottom half, flirting with relegation and ending up in 12th, 11 points short of the play-offs.
And Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, says one of his first priorities will be to bridge the gap between where Pools finished and the top seven.
"I think the one thing we've got to go is get a lot closer," he told the club website.
"We've got to close that gap and make sure we're challenging.
"I'm very, very open and honest with it. This is not a football club, not a town, not a set of supporters that is going to accept mediocrity.
"We have to strive for the best we can.
"Along the way, you've got certain subjective elements that are going to help us or go against us.
"Recruitment is going to be our life for the next three months and across the season.
"You've got to have that wonderful air of fortune with injuries and suspensions.
"And if all of those stars align in a beautiful, straight line then you can have some unbelievable seasons, some really great memories and successes.
"We've got to be closer, this club has to be closer.
"I'm coming here to win. I'm not necessarily coming here to make an abundant amount of friends, I'm here to try and win and I think that's really important."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.