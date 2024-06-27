Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll is targetting another attacking player, a winger, a central-midfielder and at least one goalkeeper as he bids to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the National League.

After a slow start to the summer, Sarll looks to have hit his stride and has added four new recruits to his ranks, including League One promotion-winner Adam Campbell.

Pleasingly for Pools fans, Sarll's recruitment so far has been refreshingly focused, with a notable emphasis on signing players with reputations for reliability, industry and tenacity, all of whom appear well-suited to Sarll's high pressing style.

However, Pools are still lacking in a number of areas, particularly in the goalkeeping department where the embattled Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 outings last term and has been transfer listed, remains Sarll's only option.

Sarll is still targetting support for Mani Dieseruvwe, a winger, another midfielder and at least one new goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Pools might still feel short of a midfielder in spite of the welcome additions of Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter; enigmatic Frenchman Anthony Mancini's chequered history with injuries could tempt Sarll to look for another creative presence in the engine room.

Pools look relatively well-stocked further forward but Sarll still appears keen to strengthen, with Solihull frontman Mark Beck one of the names most strongly linked with a move to Victoria Park.

And the new boss certainly won't be resting on his laurels as he looks to ensure his squad has all the tools needed to compete towards the top end of the table next term.

He told the club website: "I think Dieseruvwe will need some support in some way or form.

"I think another wide player would be very good, another central-midfielder player would be great and we also need to work on the goalkeeping department as well because we'll need another one, at the very least.

"Those key areas are important but the pleasing thing is that, if the season started tomorrow, I'd feel comfortable, confident that what we've got is good enough to start that winning process and start us off on the right foot.

"So, I think we're in a great position, I really do, I don't think there needs to be a huge rush.

"We have got numbers in terms of the squad, I don't think we're depleted in terms of quantity.