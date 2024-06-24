Hartlepool United sign versatile forward Adam Campbell from League Two play-off winners Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of experienced Crawley Town forward Adam Campbell.

The versatile attacker, who can play anywhere across the front line, played 48 times for Crawley last season, scoring seven goals, and was offered a new deal to keep him at the Broadfield Stadium.

Born in North Shields and a product of the renowned Wallsend Boys Club, who have produced the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Carrick and current Pools star Joe Grey, Campbell came through the ranks at Newcastle, making five senior appearances.

His Newcastle debut came against Greek side Atromitos in the Europa League in 2012; at 17, he became the youngest ever player to represent Newcastle in European competition.

He made his Premier League debut against Stoke the following year and was capped up to England under-19 level.

He continued his development with a series of loan spells, including a short stint at Pools in 2014, before sealing a permanent move to Notts County.

Campbell now has more than 370 senior appearances to his name and has represented the likes of St Mirren, Morecambe, Carlisle and Darlington.

He enjoyed a prolific spell at local rivals Gateshead, where he was a teammate of fellow new recruit Jack Hunter, scoring 25 goals in 83 games and helping the Heed to the National League North title and the FA Trophy final.

With links to the North East, impressive pedigree, good pace and a wealth of experience, he fits the profile of player Sarll has been targetting and will bolster his attacking ranks; he has the potential to be both an effective partner and foil for Mani Dieseruvwe while he can also provide a goal threat from the flank.

And Campbell, who becomes Sarll's fourth signing of the summer, insists he wants to help Pools return to the Football League.

"I'm really excited to be here," he told the club website.

"I know some of the players and staff here already, and from meeting the gaffer I can't wait to get going.

"I play better football when I'm happy and settled, so moving back home was a big factor in the move.

"But I wouldn't come here if the ambition didn't align with mine - I want to help get this club back into the Football League."

Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll was understandably delighted to have secured the services of the talented forward, who represents a big step in the right direction for his summer business.

He said: "I think we can all appreciate the conditions around this - it is a real coup for Pools when a player such as Adam agrees to sign, given that he has just experienced promotion to League One with another club that he could have stayed on with.

"He also had a great deal of interest from other league clubs following an excellent season.

"I watched Adam live on several occasions last season.

"I was surprised and delighted by his evolution out of possession in a team that executed high pressure very well.

"His ability in and around the box is very strong, and he gives us great flexibility in four offensive positions.

"His signing goes to show once again that we as a club can attract some very good players in the right stages of their career.

"Along with Luke Charman, Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, I'm really pleased with the recruitment that myself, Joe Monks and Ronnie Moore have acquired to date.