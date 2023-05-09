Killip made a string of quality saves as Hartlepool left Edgeley Park with a point in their final Football League fixture – a result which, coupled with Northampton Town’s win over Tranmere Rovers, means Challinor and his side will have to settle for a play-off spot.

Killip was beaten from 12 yards by Callum Camps but was otherwise in scintillating form throughout the game with, perhaps, the pick of bunch coming when he pushed Paddy Madden’s close range effort onto the bar and out.

That was before he would come face-to-face with Camps again from 12 yards in the final minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game.

Killip, this time, went the right way and produced an excellent save as the points were shared.

"I’m disappointed with our performance and certain aspects of it in terms of our control. But in terms of opportunities we created and shots on goal and attempts on target, I don’t think we’ve created more this season,” said Challinor.

"We’ve come up against another former goalkeeper of mine who’s had an absolute worldie and made saves that some would say he shouldn’t make.

Dave Challinor and Stockport County will have to settle for the play-offs after they were held at home by Hartlepool United. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"The game had everything; penalties, disallowed goals, goals, but I wanted to take care of our stuff. If we win the game and things elsewhere don’t go in our favour, which there was a good chance would happen, then so be it.

"So there’s a slight tinge of disappointment we’ve not won the game.”