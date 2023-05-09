Killip, like a number of others, is out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer which could bring an end to his four-year stay with the club.

Killip was part of the squad who gained promotion from the National League two years ago and claimed the No.1 spot for Hartlepool in their first season back in the Football League last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a solid start to the season, the 27-year-old would suffer a drop in form before losing his place following the January transfer window with the arrival of Leicester City’s Jakub Stolarczyk.

Ben Killip was the hero for Hartlepool United as they earned a 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Yet with Stolarczyk set to return to the Foxes in the summer, Askey handed Killip a return to the starting line-up for the club’s final day trip to Edgeley Park against Stockport.

And the former Norwich City stopper would repay Askey’s decision with a superb performance to ensure Hartlepool signed off their Football League stay with at least a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killip made a fine double save in the first half to deny Myles Hippolyte and Isaac Olaofe before he was beaten from the penalty spot by Callum Camps.

But it was in the second half where Killip excelled with a string of stunning saves to keep out Camps, Kyle Knolye and a particularly impressive stop to push Padden Madden’s effort onto the bar.

Ben Killip lost his place as Hartlepool United's No.1 this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Killip wasn’t done there, however, as he came up trumps deep into stoppage time to, this time, thwart Camps from the penalty spot as Pools signed off their season with a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought he was fantastic right the way through,” said Askey.

"You couldn’t ask anymore from a goalkeeper. There was one save that he made that was virtually point blank that he’s touched onto the cross bar. It was a tremendous save and obviously the penalty save as well.

Leicester City loan goalkeeper took over as Hartlepool United's No.1 following the January transfer window. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s done really well Ben and he pulled out all the stops and he’s put himself into the shop window and he’s shown me what a good goalkeeper he is.

“It’s been difficult for him because Jak has been doing so well as well and hasn’t made a mistake while I’ve been here. I always knew we’ve got two good goalkeepers and Ben has proved that today.”

With Askey set to lose Stolarczyk in the summer, as he returns to the King Power Stadium, Killip’s decision over his future is likely to be a significant one for Askey in terms of his summer recruitment.

And Askey has suggested he would like to see Killip remain with the club back in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to him he was going to play today and by no means did I want him to leave the football club,” said Askey.