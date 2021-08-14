Pools conceded within three minutes of either half through Ozzy Zanzala and Josh Gordon. Tyler Burey initially levelled for Pools and debutant Will Goodwin made it 2-2 in the second half but Barrow substitute Dimitri Sea scored the crucial fifth goal of the afternoon to see the hosts secure three points.

Following the match, Dave Challinor said: “I'm disappointed, we did enough to get something but you can't defend in the manner we have and concede the goals we have.

"If that's going to be the case, you're not going to win many games of football. Coming from behind is tough and it becomes impossible if you keep doing it."

Barrow's Dimitri Sea scores their third goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Pools boss also felt Zanzala’s opening goal shouldn’t have stood following a foul that wasn’t given.

“First goal is a mistake from the officials and is a blatant pull that the linesman hasn't seen,” he added.

"We got level and at half time I'm content with where we're at then we concede a horrific goal just after half-time. We then score a really good goal but then throw it away again. It's synonymous with what we saw in pre-season.

“If footballers don't think the start of a half is important then they won't be playing football very long.

"We prepared them and gave them all the information and expected Barrow to play the system they did. I expected the game to be more tight than what it was but the goals we conceded were very poor goals.”

