Dave Challinor: Blyth Spartans defeat further highlights need for new recruitment at Hartlepool United

Pools were beaten 2-1 at Croft Park to make it three straight pre-season defeats against National League North opposition in the space of a week.

Goals in either half from Jordan Hickey and JJ O’Donnell gave Spartans a 2-0 lead before Nicky Featherstone’s looping header pulled a goal back for Pools.

And having confirmed just four permanent signings following promotion to League Two, Challinor is desperate to get more players through the door at Victoria Park.

"It reemphasises the work we need to do in terms of recruitment,” were Challinor's first words after the match.

“Things aren't going to change quickly and we've got to continue to work on the things we need to work on and be patient and make sure we bring in the right bodies.

“We’re a week and a bit away from the start of the season and more importantly we’re five and a half, six weeks away from the transfer window closing.

"We’ve got to make sure the people we get in the building are the right ones because that’s going to see us through until January.

“We’re working unbelievably hard off the pitch and will continue to do that and make sure we improve.”

The past seven days has seen Pools lose 1-0 at Spennymoor Town, 4-1 at Gateshead and now 2-1 at Blyth. And all three matches have played out in a similar fashion with not enough firepower at one end and allowing slopping goals at the other.

“Spennymoor was different, Gateshead defensively we were all over the place,” Challinor continued.

“Tonight we played some all right stuff but football matches are decided in both 18 yard boxes and we weren’t a threat in one 18 yard box and we haven’t defended our own on two occasions and conceded two goals.

"We weren't attacked an awful lot and had most of the ball and it’s easy for players to hide behind the fact we need to bring forward players in, it’s an easy excuse and it won’t be tolerated. They’ve got to keep their standards up to where they were.”

