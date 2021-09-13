The influential left wing-back was ill through the week and the club were awaiting results of a coronavirus PCR test which finally came back negative on Saturday morning.

Fortunately, Ferguson’s absence wasn’t felt too significantly as Pools were still able to secure a 1-0 win at Victoria Park.

Explaining the defender’s absence, Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor told The Mail: “He was ill on Wednesday, came in Thursday and we spotted him shaking and shivering in the changing room and he decided not to tell us he was feeling anything.

David Ferguson.

"But we sent him for a Covid test which thankfully came back negative on Saturday morning.

“So he’s got a cold, bless him! I’m sure he’ll be fine for Tuesday.”

The Pools boss added: “Fergie is an outlet for us but but it probably helped on Saturday that we had a back line that we could naturally shift into a back four with Zaine [Francis-Angol] moving out to the left and push Mols [Luke Molyneux] further up.

"Mols is better on the right side but if we had to do that with Fergie it would have made less of an impact because he is more of a crosser while Mols is a dribbler.

"We were without our three most potent goal and assist threats with Tyler [Burey], Gav [Holohan] and Fergie, which could have been an issue but thankfully it wasn’t. We got a goal which was enough to win the game.”

