Dave Challinor highlights the TWO areas Hartlepool United ‘need’ to strengthen before August 31 transfer deadline
Dave Challinor has made 10 new signings at Hartlepool United so far this summer – and he is targeting more.
The Pools boss insists the club still have ‘plenty of scope’ to make a number of new additions before the August 31 transfer deadline.
“It's our job to make scope [to bring players in],” Challinor said. “If we need to get people out to get people in because ultimately it's about managing a budget and managing a squad to get the best out of what we've been given.”
Read More
Former Solihull Moors and Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has been training with Pools at Maiden Castle and was spotted at Victoria Park during the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crewe Alexandra.
The 28-year-old is yet to agree a deal at Pools as of yet despite Challinor being keen to bring forward players in.
Discussing his key targets for the remainder of the window, the Pools boss told The Mail: “Still the forward areas, especially with central forwards, that’s where we need to add.
"We potentially would look at maybe some balance, a left-sided centre-back which we’ve spoken about before to give us a natural one there but it’s not the be all and end all.
"We’re in a pretty good place in terms of the size of the squad. If the opportunity comes to strengthen and potentially move players out, be that on loan, permanent, whatever it is, then we’ll look to do that.
"We want to make sure, on August 31, we’re as strong as we can be and if players become available that will strengthen us, without doubt we’re going to look at them.”