The Pools boss insists the club still have ‘plenty of scope’ to make a number of new additions before the August 31 transfer deadline.

“It's our job to make scope [to bring players in],” Challinor said. “If we need to get people out to get people in because ultimately it's about managing a budget and managing a squad to get the best out of what we've been given.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrow's Josh Gordon clears under preure from Hartlepool United's Timi Odusina during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Former Solihull Moors and Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has been training with Pools at Maiden Castle and was spotted at Victoria Park during the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree a deal at Pools as of yet despite Challinor being keen to bring forward players in.

Discussing his key targets for the remainder of the window, the Pools boss told The Mail: “Still the forward areas, especially with central forwards, that’s where we need to add.

"We potentially would look at maybe some balance, a left-sided centre-back which we’ve spoken about before to give us a natural one there but it’s not the be all and end all.

"We’re in a pretty good place in terms of the size of the squad. If the opportunity comes to strengthen and potentially move players out, be that on loan, permanent, whatever it is, then we’ll look to do that.

"We want to make sure, on August 31, we’re as strong as we can be and if players become available that will strengthen us, without doubt we’re going to look at them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.