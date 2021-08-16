Dave Challinor’s clear contract message after new deal at Hartlepool United stalls

The Pools boss was offered a new contract by the club which chairman Raj Singh deemed ‘fair’ which led to a public disagreement on the matter.

‘Fair to one person may be derisory to another’ was Challinor’s response as he’s still yet to agree a new deal. Further ‘positive’ discussions have taken place but no clear progress has been made so far.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor

“There’s nothing to add,” Challinor told The Mail. “I’ve spoken to Lee [Rust, executive advisor] who’s spoken to the chairman, they’ve come back, we’ll continue to have discussions.

"They’ve been positive discussions so hopefully we’ll get stuff sorted in the short-term. From my perspective, I’ve always wanted to stay. I’ve always wanted to commit to the club and hopefully that will be the case.”

After leading Pools to promotion from the National League, Challinor is held in extremely high regard by the club’s supporters, many of whom feel tying the manager down to a new contract, whatever the cost, is essential.

“I don’t agree with the fact that you say ‘put whatever he wants on the paper’,” Challinor added. “Football contracts and general business don’t work like that.

"For deals to happen, there needs to be a middle ground for everybody and like I say, that’s where we are at.

"I’m hopeful that middle ground can be found. The fact that the supporters have appreciated what we’ve done here is great and hopefully that will continue for a long time.”

