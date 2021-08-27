Dave Challinor not ruling out player departures at Hartlepool United

Pools have made 10 signings so far this summer and are expecting to make at least a couple more before Tuesday.

But there has been nothing in terms of outgoings, on the player front at least.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Fortunately, Challinor isn’t in a position where he has to get players out in order to bring players in this month.

“We need to make sure that we’ve got a squad ready to see us through to January,” Challinor told The Mail.

“I’m not looking at our squad and going ‘I need to get him out and him out’ in order to bring players in, that’s not the case. If we can get bodies in, we’ve got to look at what is best for the squad and the group but the individuals as well and how they can move on.

"We could see some players go out on short term loans to give them minutes and keep them at it.

"I’m speculating, but hypothetically if we bring in three centre-forwards then we assess our forward options and one may need to go out until January in order to get minutes.

"There are a lot of things to go through and I’m not ruling anything out but I’m not saying we have to get players out to bring players in, we’ve just got to make sure the squad is the strongest it can be and still continue to progress.”

